Raj Kaushal death: Raveena Tandon, Mouni Roy visit Mandira Bedi to offer condolensces

Raj Kaushal, Mandira Bedi's husband, died on Wednesday morning. In the evening, several members of the film fraternity, such as Raveena Tandon and Mouni Roy visited Mandira's house.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 11:38 AM IST
Actors Mouni Roy, Raveena Tandon, Rohit Roy and others, visited Mandira Bedi's house on Wednesday evening, after the death of her husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal.

Pictures of Aditi Gowitrikar, Vidya Malvade and others were also shared online by paparazzi accounts. Raj Kaushal, known for having directed three films, died of a cardiac arrest on Wednesday morning. His funeral was held later in the day.

Several members of the film fraternity, such as Ronit Roy, Apurva Agnihotri, Dino Morea and Ashish Chaudhary, attended the funeral. Condolensces poured in from all quarters. Actors such as Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani posted messages on social media.

Ashish Chaudhary shared several pictures of him and Raj Kaushal, taken over the years. He wrote in his post, "My guiding light,my happy quotient, my mollycoddler, is gone. My big brother who supported me fiercely like my sister Monica who I also lost, gone. Yet, he taught me well. To survive any storm. So I’ll do the same today. For him.Until then bro. Until we meet again (broken heart emoji) @rajkaushal1."

Dino Morea said in an interview with Hindustan Times that he couldn't bear to look at Mandira Bedi. “Mandira was very distraught. I felt terrible just looking at her in that state. I will go to their house in the evening when she is a little settled. I will go and sit with her for a little bit,” he said.

Also read: 'Mandira, my strong girl': Neha Dhupia, R Madhavan lead Bollywood in paying tribute to Raj Kaushal

Last week, Raj had shared pictures of a get-together with friends such as Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Ashish Chowdhry, Sagarika Ghatge and former cricketer Zaheer Khan. Sharing one of the pictures on Instagram, Neha wrote, "Raj, we took this picture to create more and more memories... Can't believe you are not with us anymore... Mandira, my strong strong girl, I am at a loss of words. My heart belongs to Vir and Tara... I'm shaken up and in shock and disbelief as I write this, RIP Raj."

