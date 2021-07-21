Raj Kundra's porn case will not 'hamper' Shilpa Shetty's Hungama 2, says producer: 'I don’t see why it should'

Shilpa Shetty's upcoming release Hungama 2 will not be affected by her husband, businessman Raj Kundra's recent arrest, confirmed the film's producer Ratan Jain in a new interview. The Priyadarshan directorial marks Shilpa's return to films after 14 years.

In the interview, Hungama 2 Ratan Jain pointed out that it is Raj Kundra that has been booked in the case and not Shilpa Shetty. He added that the controversy would not hamper the film's release. Hungama 2 is set to release on July 23, on Disney+ Hotstar.

“Why should any of this interfere with the release of Hungama 2? It’s her husband, not Shilpa who has been booked. She is one of the artists in the film and has completed all her work including the promotions. Even the investigative agency said that they have not been able to any find any active role of Shilpa so I don’t see why it should hamper our film. It is sad that people are dragging her name when she has nothing to do with it," Ratan said, speaking with News18.

"We have made a good film with an honest intention. People will watch the film not because of the so-called ‘Shilpa Shetty controversy’ but because of its content. We are releasing the film as per schedule and nothing has been affected because of the entire situation," he added.

Raj Kundra was arrested on Monday night for alleged involvement in the creation and publishing porn films through online apps. He has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. The police investigating the case have remanded Raj until July 23.