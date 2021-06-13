Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Bollywood / Raj Kundra's sister Reena says she trusted his ex-wife Kavita, 'loved her like an older sister'
bollywood

Raj Kundra's sister Reena says she trusted his ex-wife Kavita, 'loved her like an older sister'

Raj Kundra's sister Reena Kundra has reacted to his interview about his ex-wife Kavita. Raj had said that Reena's husband and Kavita had an affair.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 01:33 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty with her sister-in-law Reena Kundra.

After Raj Kundra, his sister Reena Kundra has also spoken about Kavita. In an interview last week, Raj had broken his silence on his divorce with ex-wife Kavita and how she had an affair with his brother-in-law.

Raj Kundra had opened up about Kavita after an old interview of her, speaking about his current wife Shilpa Shetty, had gone viral. In it, she had blamed Shilpa for ruining her marriage. However, Raj said that Kavita was having an affair with Reena's husband, which is why he decided to separate from her.

Now, Reena has also spoken to Pinkvilla about how Kavita broke her trust. “I treated Kavita as my older sister. I loved and trusted her. She and I were very close. I never thought she could do this to me. It was heartbreaking," she said.

Raj said, in the interview, that after Reena and her husband Vansh came to live with him and Kavita in London, Kavita and Vansh grew closer. Reena decided to go back to India after seeing their closeness but Vansh and Kavita continued speaking with each other. Later, Raj discovered the messages they had exchanged and decided to divorce Kavita. Their newborn daughter was 40 days old at the time.

Kavita then gave interviews to the media, blaming Shilpa for her divorce. Raj said that he could not say anything about Kavita and Vansh's affair as his sister Reena was still trying to save her marriage with him.

Also read: Neena Gupta on raising Masaba Gupta without any help: 'Mai jhadu laga lugi but I won't ask for money'

While Reena and Vansh are not together any more, Raj said that Kavita and Vansh are still with each other. "I heard she had set up a construction company in the UK with Vansh. I saw their names recently as directors I wish them all the best together," he said.

Shilpa has not commented on Raj's interview. However, he said that she was upset that he spoke to the media about it.

shilpa shetty raj kundra

