‘Left in 10 minutes’: Raja Chaudhary claims daughter Palak Tiwari walked out on his birthday after he said this

Actor Raja Chaudhary opened up recently about the fractured relationship he shares with his daughter, actor Palak Tiwari, since his separation from his ex-wife and her mom, actor Shweta Tiwari. He also claimed not to have spoken to her since 2022-23, when she walked out of his birthday in 10 minutes. (Also Read: Raja Chaudhary on daughter Palak Tiwari's dating rumours with Ibrahim Ali Khan: ‘Just a biological father, don't care’)

Raja Chaudhary claims to have no relationship with Palak Tiwari since she was 8

Raja Chaudhary claims to not have a good relationship with Palak Tiwari since she was 8.

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Raja told Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel that he had a good relationship with Palak till she was eight. She is now 26, and he has only spoken to her twice or three times since then. He has also blocked her and Shweta on Instagram because he no longer wants to see their pictures or videos.

He also referred to Palak as his ‘product’ and said, “When you have a kid, you are a different person immediately. I lost everything. Forget money and career. I am a father, and I have created something. This is my product. How is it possible for a man to be normal? That’s how alcoholism got into my life. Let’s drink and keep on drinking until you die. It was a risky decision I took in my life. I cannot spend time with my daughter; I cannot pick her up from school. Now she’s not with me.”

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When Palak walked out on Raja’s birthday in 10 minutes

{{^usCountry}} Raja also claimed that he tried to mend things with Palak and even invited her home to celebrate his birthday. But she walked out in 10 minutes, and they haven’t spoken since. “23 July 2022 or 2023 was the last time I spoke to her (Palak). It was my birthday, and she came to my home for a visit. She left in 10 minutes, saying she had work,” he said, revealing the last time they spoke. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raja also claimed that he tried to mend things with Palak and even invited her home to celebrate his birthday. But she walked out in 10 minutes, and they haven’t spoken since. “23 July 2022 or 2023 was the last time I spoke to her (Palak). It was my birthday, and she came to my home for a visit. She left in 10 minutes, saying she had work,” he said, revealing the last time they spoke. {{/usCountry}}

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When asked why she would leave so soon, especially after making the effort to come to his home to form a connection with him, Raja stated that he brought up her mom, Shweta, which might have triggered her. “I invited her home. I’ll cook for you. Let’s celebrate my birthday. That didn’t work out. I just said, you could’ve come with your mother. (laughs) Possible, quite possible (that she was triggered by that),” he said.

Raja and Shweta married in 1998, and their daughter, Palak, was born in 2000. Shweta filed for divorce in 2007, alleging that she faced domestic violence due to his alcoholism. She also stated that he would get physically abusive, as well as turn up on the sets of her TV shows and misbehave. Raja denied these claims in the recent interview. Their divorce was granted in 2012.