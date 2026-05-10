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Raja Shivaji box office collection day 10: Riteish Deshmukh film shows growth, crosses 68 crore

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 10: The film made a bumper start on its day of release but has slowed down in the weekdays.

May 10, 2026 10:39 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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Raja Shivaji box office collection day 10: Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji, the much-awaited biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was released in theatres on May 1. Produced, written, and directed by Riteish himself, the film based on the life of Shivaji Maharaj has been witnessing a stronger response in the Marathi market compared to its Hindi version. After a bumper opening day haul, the film has seen some dip in the weekdays. Take a look at how the film fared on its second Sunday. (Also read: Riteish Deshmukh shuts down rumours of Raja Shivaji's budget: Only producers know; budgets are nobody else's business)

Raja Shivaji box office

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 10: Riteish Deshmukh in a still from the film.

The latest update on Sacnilk states that Raja Shivaji earned 6.80 crore on its 10th day of release. It showed a growth in collections, given it is a Sunday. On Saturday, the film earned 5.60 crore. The film collected 11.35 crore on its opening day, last Friday, and brought in 10.55 crore on Saturday and 12 crore on Sunday. The film saw an expected dip during the weekdays, collecting 5.60 crore on Monday. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Raja Shivaji collected 4.90 crore and 4.25 crore, respectively.

This brings the total India gross collections to 81.00 crore and the total India net collections to 68.25 crore so far. The film collected 1.80 crore from its Hindi shows, and 5.00 crore from its Marathi shows.

About Raja Shivaji

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

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