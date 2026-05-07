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Raja Shivaji box office collection day 7: Riteish Deshmukh film crosses 50 crore mark in 1st week

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 7: Riteish Deshmukh produced, wrote, directed and starred in the film based on the life of Shivaji Maharaj.

May 07, 2026 10:06 pm IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
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Raja Shivaji box office collection day 7: Riteish Deshmukh’s Marathi-Hindi film Raja Shivaji was released in theatres on May 1. In a week since its release, the film which was also produced, written and directed by the actor has crossed the 50 crore mark. The film based on Shivaji Maharaj’s life has been performing better in Marathi than Hindi.

Raja Shivaji box office collection

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 7: Riteish Deshmukh in a still from the film.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Raja Shivaji collected 3.84 crore net in India on Thursday, taking its domestic total to 52.49 crore. The film collected 11.35 crore on its opening day, last Friday, and brought in 10.55 crore on Saturday and 12 crore on Sunday.

The film saw an expected dip during the weekdays, collecting 5.60 crore on Monday. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Raja Shivaji collected 4.90 crore and 4.25 crore, respectively. Despite the dip on Thursday, it has crossed the 50 crore mark. It remains to be seen if collections pick up again on Friday and the weekend.

About Raja Shivaji

The actor also shut down speculation of a follow-up. While initially conceived as a trilogy, there are no plans for them yet. “We haven't planned it as a second part. If you're talking about the last title of the film where it goes Raja Shiv Chhatrapati, it was just a tribute from our part,” he said.

 
riteish deshmukh
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