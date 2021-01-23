Actor Rajeev Khandelwal has spoken about several unfortunate incidents that have taken place in his professional life -- from being conned into doing roles he never signed up for, to his producer distancing himself from his film.

In an interview, Rajeev spoke about his 2014 film DOA: Death of Amar, and how producer Remo D'Souza declared that he had no involvement in the project.

Rajeev told The Times of India, "Remo D'Souza decided to tell the world that he has not produced the film. He had some issues with the other producers. I felt that there was some dirt somewhere. I didn't call up Remo for any explanation. I decided to move on."

In 2015, when asked about the film being shelved, Remo had told Hindustan Times in an interview, "That is not my film. Somebody has used my name to promote it. But I think the film is shelved now, and not likely to release."

Rajeev's co-star in the film, Zareen Khan, in the same interview had said that she was 'shocked' to hear of Remo's statement. "I had signed the film, since I was told it was his production," she said. "We have shot the entire film. After the last day of the shoot, everyone just disappeared. I have got no update about the release ever since."

Also read: Rajeev Khandelwal on why he never capitalised on Aamir's success and bagged big films

Rajeev also spoke about another film, Will You Marry Me, and said that he was conned into doing it. "Somebody played a game on me," he said. "I had signed a film wherein I was supposed to play a joker, whose script had made me extremely emotional. The makers started that film and then came to me saying that they first wanted me to do a film Will You Marry Me? with Aditya Datt as director. Datt had directed me in Table No 21 and I went by their word. The film wherein I had started playing a joker never released. Trust me, I wanted to buy that film. But it didn't materialise as its three producers are still at loggerheads with each other. I told them that I pity them."

Follow @htshowbiz for more