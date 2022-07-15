Rajeev Sen on Lalit Modi dating Sushmita Sen: ‘My sister is yet to confirm this, I wasn’t aware of it at all’

Hours after IPL founder Lalit Modi announced that he is dating actor Sushmita Sen, her brother Rajeev Sen has said that he was surprised by the news. Lalit shared several pics with Sushmita as he made the announcement. Sushmita has neither commented on the announcement, nor responded to any of the social media posts. (Also read: Lalit Modi was asking Sushmita Sen to 'reply to his SMS' in this tweet from 2013)

The former cricket board administrator had tweeted about starting a new journey with Sushmita and posted some romantic pictures with her. In a follow up post, he clarified they aren't married yet but are dating.

Asked to respond to the development, TV actor Rajeev Sen told ETimes, “I am pleasantly surprised. I will speak to my sister before I say anything. I wasn’t aware of it at all. My sister is yet to confirm this from her end, so, I can’t comment as of now.”

Lalit took everyone by surprise when he tweeted Thursday evening, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. " He shared several pictures with Sushmita - from their recent holiday as well as some very old pictures.

He added, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too will happen one day."

Ranveer Singh was among the first celebs to respond to the announcement. The actor dropped a red heart emoji and an evil emoji in the comment section of Lalit Modi's Instagram post.

Sushmita broke up with Rohman Shawl a few months ago. Rohman and Sushmita had been in a relationship for a few years. She had opened about marriage in a recent conversation with Twinkle Khanna and said, “I came close to getting married thrice, all three times God saved me. I can't tell you what disasters followed with their respective lives. God protected me, also because God is protecting these two kids, he can't let me get into a messy affair. ”

Lalit was previously married to Minal Sagrani. They got married in October 1991 and had two children together - son Ruchir and daughter Aliya. Modi is also a stepfather to Karima Sagrani, from Minal's first marriage. Minal died due to cancer in 2018.

