Rajesh Khattar reacts to bankruptcy rumours, says Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter were dragged into it

Rajesh Khattar opened up about bankruptcy rumours. The actor said that his wife, actor Vandana Sajnani's statements were blown out of proportion and his stepson Shahid Kapoor and son Ishaan Khattar were dragged into the controversy.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 02:37 PM IST
Rajesh Khattar recently reacted to rumours of his bankruptcy.

Rajesh Khattar has opened up about the rumours surrounding his bankruptcy. The Bollywood actor, who is the father of Ishaan Khatter and step-father of Shahid Kapoor, said that he found the rumours amusing at first but it soon began impacting him.

The bankruptcy rumours began after his wife, actor Vandana Sajnani had said that she and Rajesh Khattar have exhausted their savings on frequent visits to doctors owing to her postpartum depression and Covid-19 clinic. Speaking with a leading daily, Rajesh refuted the rumours and added that Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter had been dragged into it too.

“I have been fending calls from friends who have been asking me whether I have hit a rough patch financially. Initially, I was amused by these reports, but they soon started affecting me. It’s not that I haven’t suffered a financial setback, but hasn’t that happened with almost everyone because of the slowing down of work during the pandemic? Right from Vandana’s pregnancy to now, we have been doing the rounds of hospitals for the past two-and-a-half years. In fact, she was in the hospital even during the lockdown owing to postpartum depression," he said.

Rajesh and Vandana welcomed their son Vanraj Krishna Khattar in 2019. The couple had suffered from miscarriages, Intrauterine Insemination failures, IVF failures and surrogacy failures before they had Vanraj.

Rajesh also felt that Vandana's statement was 'blown out of proportion'. "People said that I was broke. Mere paas khaane ke paise nahi hain. Soon, I started getting messages from my relatives and others offering to help! Things went out of hand in no time," Rajesh added.

Also read: On Shahid Kapoor's birthday, former step-father Rajesh Khattar recalls his teenage romances, living like 'normal family'

Speaking about the mention of his sons, Shahid and Ishaan, in this connection, Rajesh said, "That was in bad taste. They dragged them into it. We actors are accustomed to the occupational hazards of such baseless rumours circulating, but this was a bit much. God forbid, if I ever reach that stage, I have my family to support me. Everyone is going through a difficult time and being sensitive is the need of the hour," Rajesh said.

Rajesh has suffered a lot of setbacks lately. The actor recently recovered from Covid-19. He also lost his father to a heart attack too.

