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Rajesh Kumar says Satish Shah would have been ‘the happiest’ to see Rakesh Bedi’s Dhurandhar success

Satish Shah's co-stars fondly remember him, with Rajesh Kumar noting that he would have loved Rakesh Bedi's recent success in Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Apr 09, 2026 02:55 pm IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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Late actor Satish Shah continues to live on in the memories, jokes and everyday conversations of his Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-stars. Actor Rajesh Kumar recently opened up about how deeply the late actor is still missed and shared that Satish would have been especially thrilled to see his close friend and batchmate, Rakesh Bedi, receive a fresh wave of love for Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Rajesh Kumar reveals how Satish Shah would have reacted to Rakesh Bedi receiving love for Dhurandhar.

In a chat with Bollywood Bubble, Rajesh revealed that the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast still remembers Satish Shah fondly and often feels his presence in their conversations. He shared that whenever the co-stars chat on their WhatsApp group, the first meme or joke that gets forwarded somehow ends up reminding them of Satish Shah, even unknowingly. He added that if Ratna Pathak Shah forwards something, someone in the group inevitably remarks that Satish Shah would have had the perfect reply to it, or that “Kaka” would definitely have said something hilarious about it.

Rajesh Kumar talks about how Satish Shah and Rakesh Bed

Rajesh further said that Satish would have been delighted to see Rakesh Bedi soaking in all the appreciation coming his way for Dhurandhar today. He said, “I don’t think he has gone, he’s just there. He would have been the happiest to see Rakesh Bedi today. They were batchmates from FTII. Satish ji, Rakesh Bedi sir and David Dhawan were all batchmates.”

After Satish Shah’s death, Rakesh had shared an emotional post revealing that the two were not just classmates, but also flatmates and lifelong friends. Satish died in October last year due to a sudden heart attack.

About Dhurandhar’s success

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the two-part film also stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna The first part emerged as an all-time blockbuster, collecting over 1300 crore worldwide, while the second part surpassed the lifetime haul of the first film in just three weeks, earning over 1600 crore globally. Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its successful run at the box office.

 
satish shah rakesh bedi
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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