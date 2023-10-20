Rajinikanth sends wishes to Tiger Shroff on Ganapath release, Jackie Shroff responds

Rajinikanth to Tiger Shroff

Rajinikanth wrote, "My hearty wishes to @iTIGERSHROFF and the entire cast and crew of #Ganapath. All the very best to you and wishing the film a grand success. #tigershroff #ganapath #jackieshroff. He also tagged Jackie in the post.

Jackie Shroff reacts to Rajinikanth post

Soon after he shared the post, Jackie took to the comment section and extended his gratitude. He commented, “Thallaiva Rajini Sir, thanks for supporting my family... my love and respects to you and your family always, my brother.”

Tiger Shroff thanks Rajinikanth

Re-tweeting Rajinikanth's post, Tiger shared, “Highest respect and loads of love Sir, Thank you so much for your generous words it means the world to us especially me. Thank you so much sir once again lots of love and respect.” Ganapath is helmed by Vikas Bahl. Besides Kriti and Tiger, the film also has Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

Ganapath is releasing worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film is presented by Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with Good Co, and Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl produced it.

Talking about directing Tiger and Kriti onscreen, filmmaker Vikas Bahl told Hindustan Times recently, “Their bonding can't go away, right? They started their career together and look at where they are today. It's fab. It was wonderful to see them come together. I was amazed by the sincerity the two have towards their craft. They were so excited to come back together after so many years. There's a very beautiful sense of responsibility when two people enter the industry as kids and nine years later, they come back together to give something more. Because there's more at stake too. People are expecting something magical.”

