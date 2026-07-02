Rajkumar Hirani reveals Ranbir Kapoor had no entourage on Sanju: ‘Didn't know who his manager was'

The high cost of actors' entourages has been a matter of debate in the film industry for quite some time. However, in a recent interaction, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani admitted that Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is an exception in this regard. According to Hirani, the actor does not have an entourage and personally communicates with everyone on set, including the entire crew.

‘Ranbir Kapoor has no entourage’

Ranbir Kapoor wil next be seen in Ramayana.

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Hirani mentioned that he has been fortunate when it comes to the actors he has worked with, as most of them never had any entourage-related demands. He told Zoom, "I've been fortunate with the individuals I've worked with. I haven't encountered entourage issues with Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt, Aamir Khan, and with Ranbir Kapoor."

Speaking specifically about Ranbir and recalling their experience while shooting the 2018 film Sanju, Hirani revealed that he completed the entire film without ever knowing who Ranbir's manager was. He said, "I managed the entire film without even knowing who his manager was. There was no manager; he personally reached out to everyone. Every assistant had his contact. Anything he needed, he would directly message everyone. However, I do hear stories about entourages, and sometimes there can be an excess of people."

Ranbir had no entourage on Animal set

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{{^usCountry}} Not just Hirani, several people who have worked with Ranbir have praised the actor for not moving around with a large team of assistants and managers. Earlier, Animal actor Srinath Maganti also shared a similar experience while appearing on the Sodhi Chebutha podcast. He said, "Ranbir Kapoor does not come with an entourage. When he comes on set, a huge plate filled with healthy chips, biscuits, chocolates and all kinds of snacks is brought along. It’s for the people around him on set. If you’re hungry, you pick it. I remember when I first took a snack, someone told me, ye sir ka hai (this is sir’s). I was like, itna khate kya sir (does sir eat this much)? Ranbir overheard and was like, aye c**tiye, khaane de (let him eat). He’s not abusive, but he’s the kind to cuss with love." About Ranbir and Ramayana {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Not just Hirani, several people who have worked with Ranbir have praised the actor for not moving around with a large team of assistants and managers. Earlier, Animal actor Srinath Maganti also shared a similar experience while appearing on the Sodhi Chebutha podcast. He said, "Ranbir Kapoor does not come with an entourage. When he comes on set, a huge plate filled with healthy chips, biscuits, chocolates and all kinds of snacks is brought along. It’s for the people around him on set. If you’re hungry, you pick it. I remember when I first took a snack, someone told me, ye sir ka hai (this is sir’s). I was like, itna khate kya sir (does sir eat this much)? Ranbir overheard and was like, aye c**tiye, khaane de (let him eat). He’s not abusive, but he’s the kind to cuss with love." About Ranbir and Ramayana {{/usCountry}}

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Ranbir's next highly anticipated film is Ramayana. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who previously helmed Aamir Khan's blockbuster Dangal. Ramayana is believed to be the costliest Indian film ever made, with a reported budget of ₹4,000 crore. The film recently topped IMDb's Most Anticipated Indian Movies List for the second half of 2026.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, the film stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The film is planned as a two-part epic, with the first instalment scheduled to release during Diwali 2026, followed by the second part on Diwali 2027.