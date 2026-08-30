Mumbai, Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi said he is set to reunite with Sunny Deol for his upcoming action drama, "Ghatak Ghus Ke Maarega", which he says will feature the Bollywood star in the same character as his 90s's cult action film, "Ghatak".

Rajkumar Santoshi to reunite with Sunny Deol for 'Ghatak Ghus Ke Maarega'

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The director-actor duo worked together on the recently released partition drama, "Batwara", which marked their reunion after 30 years. They delivered box office hits in the 90s like "Ghayal", "Damini", and "Ghatak".

"Sunny and I are working on a few stories, and soon we will make a formal announcement about it. The film has full-fledged action. It is called 'Ghatak Ghus Ke Maarega'. It is not a sequel. But it is the same character, like the character is from Banaras," Santoshi told PTI in an interview.

"The fans of Sunny will be happy as this new film has action, powerful dialogues and emotion. Besides this film, there are two to three more stories in the pipeline with Sunny. For instance, one movie features Sunny as a sardar in America, which is also an action-drama," the director said.

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{{^usCountry}} The 1996 action-drama film, "Ghatak", directed by Santoshi, narrates the story of a righteous man , who fights a ruthless gangster terrorising a community. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 1996 action-drama film, "Ghatak", directed by Santoshi, narrates the story of a righteous man , who fights a ruthless gangster terrorising a community. {{/usCountry}}

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Santoshi also informed he isn't directing "Jaat 2", a sequel to Deol's 2025 action thriller film.

Billed as a high-octane drama with larger-than-life action sequences, "Jaat" was helmed by filmmaker Gopichand Malineni and also starred Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh in key roles.

"I said no for it because I don't believe in making sequels," the director said when asked about "Jaat 2".

In addition, the veteran director is also working on a new film set in the world of his 1994 comedy classic, "Andaz Apna Apna". It starred Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in the lead roles.

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Santoshi said the movie is titled "Ada Apni Apni", and it is not a sequel to the cult film.

"It is called 'Ada Apni Apni', it is a different story, but the genre, comedy, and adventure are the same. We didn't want to do a sequel as the story concludes with 'Andaz Apna Apna'," the director said.

Asked if Aamir and Salman would also be part of the new film, Santoshi neither confirmed nor denied their involvement.

"We will make an announcement soon in this regard," he said while talking about the film's casting.

Released on August 14, "Batwara 1947" featured Deol, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh. It is produced by Aamir Khan Productions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.