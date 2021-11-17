Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa’s wedding was a reunion of filmmakers, Farah Khan tied his turban. See inside pics

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's Chandigarh wedding was a highly guarded affair with hardly any pictures being shared by the guests. Among those present were filmmakers Farah Khan, Hansal Mehta, Anubhav Sinha, Anurag Basu, Raj and DK, actors Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari. Many more pics from the wedding reception which have now been shared online.

Desinger Sabyasachi shared the picture of Rajkummar's sehrabandi ceremony on Instagram Stories. It shows choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan tying groom Rajkummar's red turban as he decks up for the wedding.

Actor Siddharth of Rang De Basanti fame shared a selfie which had many known faces of the industry in the frame. Aditi Rao Hydari, Madhu Mantena, Raj and DK featured in the pic.

Rajkummar Rao's wedding turned out to be a reunion for several Bollywood actors and celebrities.

Farah shared a funny picture with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha as the two showed their pout for the camera. “Yehi umar hai karle (This is the age for all this) #rajpatra #bestweddingever,” she wrote in the caption.

Farah Khan shared pictures with Anurag Basu, Raj and DK.

Sharing a picture with director duo Raj and DK, Farah wrote, “With the Family Men @rajanddk n their gorgeous wives…Shamli and Anu.” Reacting to the post, Raj and DK wrote on their Instagram Stories, “@farahkhankunder you were the life of the party! You were solely missed last night at the reception dinner.”

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha of Thappad fame shared a picture from the epic get-together at the reception. Talking about what all the filmmakers talked about, he said, "There’s so much common history most of us share. Leave us at a table and you have such an amazing book of knowledge, behind the scenes and wisdom. A tale of courage, love, deceit and betrayals. A saga of triumphs and falls. Trust me there is so much we share."

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa got married as per Hindu wedding rituals at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh on November 15. The wedding was preceded by an engagement bash.