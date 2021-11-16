Farah Khan shares glimpse of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's 'most beautiful and emotional' wedding, see here

Filmmaker Farah Khan, who was one of the guests at Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's Chandigarh wedding, shared a picture from the celebrations on Instagram.

Farah captioned the picture, “You don’t marry the person you can live with... you marry the person you can’t live without... @rajkummar_rao & @patralekhaa... yours was the most beautiful and emotional wedding and I know the marriage will be the same.. love you Raju&Goldy️… #goldencouple”

Actor Neha Dhupia commented on the picture. She said, “Wah… kya line hai love it @farahkhankunder. (Wow, what a line! Love it, Farah)" One fan commented, “I am not crying, you are crying. They are so so so beautiful. Somebody stop my tears already.”

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa tied the knot as per Hindu rituals in Chandigarh and had a small reception after the wedding. On Monday, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar shared a picture with the couple on Twitter and said, "Attended the wedding ceremony of famous Bollywood actors Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa in Chandigarh, blessed the bride and groom blessings and congratulated them for a successful married life."

Announcing the news of his wedding with the first pictures from the ceremony, Rajkummar had written on Instagram, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond.”

On Saturday, the couple hosted an all-white engagement bash at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort in Chandigarh. Rajkummar had gone down on one knee to propose to Patralekhaa, who did the same, to ask the same question, “Will you marry me?” The two exchanged rings and danced to a romantic song.