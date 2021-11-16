Rajkummar Rao suits up for wedding reception, joins Patralekhaa to meet Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married in Chandigarh on Monday. The couple tied the knot as per Hindu rituals and followed it with a wedding reception which had selected guests including Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Khattar tweeted the first picture of the newlyweds at the reception. He wrote, "Attended the wedding ceremony of famous Bollywood actors Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa in Chandigarh, blessed the bride and groom blessings and congratulated them for a successful married life."

चंडीगढ़ में बॉलीवुड के प्रसिद्ध अभिनेता राजकुमार राव और पत्रलेखा के विवाह समारोह में शामिल होकर वर-वधू को आशीर्वाद और सफल वैवाहिक जीवन की शुभकामनाएं दीं। pic.twitter.com/eNLf8xy8GR — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) November 15, 2021

The picture shows Haryana CM in a kurta-pyjama, posing with the newlywed couple. While Rajkummar is seen in a black tuxedo and a bowtie, Patralekhaa is in a beige silk saree with a shawl wrapped around her shoulders. She has vermillion in her middle-parted hair and a bindi adorning her forhead. She also wears the necklace, worn by her during the pheras along with her bridal red lehenga.

Announcing his marriage with the first pictures from the wedding, Rajkummar had written on Instagram, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond.”

All from Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar to Anil Kapoor had congratulated the couple in the comments section.

Also read: Patralekhaa, in full red veil, poses with dogs in her arms at wedding with Rajkummar Rao. See pics

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa had hosted an all-white engagement bash on Saturday at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh. Rajkummar had gone down on one knee to propose to Patralekhaa, who did the same gesture to ask the same question, “Will you marry me?” The two exchanged rings and danced to a romantic song.

Farah Khan and Saqib Saleem were among the few guests at the engagement party.