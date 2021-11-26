Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa send 'shaadi ka laddoo', notes to friends who didn't attend their wedding

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are sending out a boxes of sweets along with personalised notes to friends who they couldn't invite to their wedding. Fashion designer Masaba Gupta was one of them.

Earlier this month, Rajkummar Rao and Patralakhaa tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Chandigarh. The wedding was attended by family members and their close friends from the industry. These included Farah Khan and Hansal Mehta.

To those they couldn't invite, the actor couple sent out a box of a big motichoor ladoo along with a note. The Masaba Masaba star took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of it.

“We did it! We are thrilled to let you know, we finally tied the knot after eleven years of being best friends in a beautiful ceremony in Chandigarh. Since circumstances didn't allow us to be with you on our special day, here's a little something to celebrate the momentous occasion! All our love, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar,” the note read. Masaba shared the picture with the caption: “Two lovely people coming together. Congratulations”.

Masaba Gupta share pic of the sweet and note sent to her by Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa.

At the wedding, as seen in their wedding video, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar exchanged their vows. “Raj, it's been 11 years but I just feel like I know you since a lifetime and not only this lifetime. I am sure it has been many lifetimes,” Patralekhaa said.

“We keep saying this to each other but we are soulmates and I truly, truly believe that. Thank you for being my wife,” Rajkummar told her. In another part of the video, while talking to the camera, Rajkummar added, “Honestly, it has been 10-11 years but it still feels like we've just started dating. We just love each other's company so much, we thought let's just do it. Let's just be husband and wife.”