Rajkummar Rao reveals earning 11000 for Love Sex Aur Dhokha; shares Patralekha helped him learn English: ‘Was horrible’

Actor Rajkummar Rao has recalled his days of struggle, and the time when he landed Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010), his first Bollywood film. Speaking on the podcast on Raj Shamani, Rajkummar also revealed how he got the film and that he was only ₹11000 for doing it. Rajkummar shared how he went for multiple auditions in Mumbai for over a year, but wasn't selected for a role. (Also Read | Love, Sex Aur Dhokha is very shocking: Ekta Kapoor) Rajkummar Rao in a still from Love Sex Aur Dhokha.

Rajkummar on how he landed Love Sex Aur Dhokha

The actor said he came across an ad for Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha and went to his office but was asked to meet casting director Atul Mongia. Finally when he got Atul's number he called him and was asked to send pictures which he said he did several times till the day he was asked to go for an audition.

Rajkummar recalls Love Sex Aur Dhokha audition

Rajkummar said, "When I went to give my first audition, I wore atrangi (weird) clothes because that was the brief given to me. I was asked, 'What are you wearing? Do you have anything else?' I said, 'No'. I was like, 'S****, I'm gone, he doesn't like it'. I gave the audition, and after three or four days, I got a call saying, 'Dibakar liked your audition. But you have to shed weight from your face.' I said, 'Yes, I will do it.' In one week, I lost significant weight. I ran a lot. I came back for the second and third rounds, and at last, there were two guys. Eventually, I got the call that everyone looks forward to, 'Congratulations, you are Dibakar's lead in his next film'. I was like, 'Thank God. I got a start'. Of course, it didn't fetch me any money. I got ₹11000 for the first film. But it was not for the money, work was important."

About Love Sex Aur Dhokha

Love Sex Aur Dhokha was produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Priya Sreedharan under the banner of ALT Entertainment. It starred Anshuman Jha, Nushrat Bharucha, Neha Chauhan, Amit Sial, Herry Tangri and Ashish Sharma.

Rajkummar talks about Patralekha

In the same interview, Rajkummar shared how his wife-actor Patralekha has been his big support. He said, "My command over English was horrible. I used to be underconfident. I couldn't speak five words in a sentence. But she helped me with that, knowingly, unknowingly. She really helped me with that."

About Stree 2

Rajkummar was last seen in the horror comedy directed by Amar Kaushik. It takes off after the events of 2018's Stree, where the ghost of a courtesan, who was wronged in her mortal life, comes back to Chanderi to help Vicky (Rajkummar) and his friends fight a new mystical enemy called Sarkata. The second part also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. Actors Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan have special cameos in the film.