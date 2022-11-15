Rajkummar Rao revisits memories with Patralekhaa on their first wedding anniversary; Farah Khan, Neha Dhupia react

Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram handle and shared a video featuring actor-wife Patralekhaa as they marked one year of their wedding. The video showed their best moments. Rajkummar added a heartfelt message to the post as well (Also read: Neha Kakkar kisses Rohanpreet Singh as they celebrate their second anniversary and Diwali together. Watch)

The video featured Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's selfies from their vacations. In a segment of the video, Raj danced with her happily. It also had a picture from their wedding, where both of them smiled and laughed while looking at each other. He posted a selfie from their visit to the Eiffel tower in Paris. Towards the end of the clip, a message read, “Falling in love you” followed by a picture of the two hugging each other at their wedding.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Rajkummar wrote, “Celebrating one year of Love, Honour and togetherness. #HappyAnniversary my love (two red heart emojis).” Actors Shruti Haasan and Diana Penty dropped red heart emoji. Actors Neha Dhupia wrote, “(Red heart emojis) Happy anniversary you guys….Love and more love," Kavya Thapar commented, “This is the cutest! Wish you both a lifetime of happiness, love, togetherness and bliss (red heart emoji) Happy Anniversary (bouquet emoji) and Sayani Gupta added, “Congratulations you cuties! still remember the time you guys met! (Bhansali's playback).”

Reacting to the video, one fans commented, “Happy first anniversary to the lovely couple.” Another fan commented, “You both complement each other so well..many congratulations. Stay in love always.” Other fan commented, "One year so soon, happy anniversary.

Rajkummar got married to Patralekhaa in November 2021 in Chandigarh. The couple dated for around 11 years before getting married. They had worked together in Hansal Mehta's film Citylights in 2014. Patralekhaa made her web debut with ALT Balaji's series Bose: Dead/Alive in 2017. She has starred in many movies such as Love Games, Badnaam Gali and Nanu Ki Jaanu.

Rajkummar was recently seen in Vasan Bala's Monica, O My Darling, which released on Netflix on November 11. He has Mr and Mrs Mahi, with Janhvi Kapoor in the pipeline.

