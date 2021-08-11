Rajkummar Rao shuts down trolls criticising his Robert De Niro comparison post, reacts to being called next Aamir Khan

Actor Rajkummar Rao has reacted to mean comments he received on his 2018 post in which he compared his look with Godfather's Vito Corleone, played by Robert De Niro. The actor read out comments during his appearance on Arbaaz Khan's show Pinch 2.

In 2018, Rajkummar Rao shared a post in which he thought that his look for a shoot was similar to Robert De Niro’s Vito Corleone from Godfather. "When you unintentionally dress up like Vito Corleone," he had captioned the post.

Arbaaz dug out the old post and asked Rajkummar to read a few reactions he received to the post. A fan compared his look with Keshto Mukherjee while another said he was nowhere close to Vito. However, after a follower pointed out that he failed 'miserably,' Rajkummar clarified, "That's okay. I wasn't even really trying to look like Vito Corleone."

He read another fan's comment who said that nothing except the hair matches. Responding to the comment, Rajkummar said in Hindi, "If everything else would have matched, I would have become Robert De Niro’s body double in Hollywood."

Later, he also read a comment that called him 'our own Leonardo DiCaprio.' Reacting to the statement, Rajkummar joked, "Brother, don't say like that, De Niro’s (fans) would come after you."

Rajkummar also came across a messsage: "He's the next Aamir Khan of the house of Bollywood." The actor said, "arre" before he bowed down and expressed his gratitude.

During the episode, Rajkummar also read a few comments that trolled his choice of movies lately. The actor confessed he has done films that he isn't proud of and he could have given the offers a pass. He added that 'you do some films for the box office and you do some for life.'

Rajkummar has starred in numerous critically acclaimed films such as Shahid, Trapped, Citylights and The White Tiger. He has also starred in films like Queen, Bareily Ki Barfee and Stree which were box office successes. He will star in Badhaai Do, alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The film, directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, revolves around lavender marriage.