Inside Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala's birthday celebrations with road trip, sunset pics, meals with 'Papa Dukes'

Trishala Dutt, the daughter of actor Sanjay Dutt, gave a glimpse of her birthday celebrations as she turned 33. Taking to Instagram, Trishala shared a picture with Sanjay as they celebrated the occasion in California.

In the picture, Trishala Dutt wore a white dress and kept her hair loose. Sanjay Dutt opted for a printed white shirt with cargo pants. The father-daughter duo posed against the sunset as they hugged each other.

Trishala captioned the post, "Chapter 33 with my heart, my blood, & my soul - The sun, the moon, & all my stars my Papa Dukes @duttsanjay - thank you everyone for the birthday wishes."

Taking to Instagram Stories, Trishala dropped several video clips showing her road trip with Sanjay. In the first clip, Trishala gave a glimpse from her car as they hit the road. She captioned the video, "Good-Morning LA Road Trip thank you for the birthday wishes everyone!" She revealed the location as Los Angeles, California.

On Tuesday, Sanjay shared a throwback picture with Trishala as a child and penned a note for her. He had captioned it, "Life gave me the most wonderful gift in the form of you when I became a father. Even though you live so far away, we know that our bond has just been growing stronger. Happy Birthday, my little girl, @trishaladutt!"





Trishala is the daughter of Sanjay and Richa Sharma, who died of a brain tumour in 1996. Unlike her father, she stayed away from the Hindi film industry. She was raised by her maternal grandparents in the US, where she currently works as a psychotherapist. Sanjay Dutt married Maanayata Dutt in 2008 and they are parents to twins -- Shahraan and Iqra.