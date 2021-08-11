Amitabh Bachchan completes 21 years on Kaun Banega Crorepati, gets love from Abhishek Bachchan-Navya Naveli Nanda

Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday shared a picture collage as he completed 21 years on the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He has returned with season 13 of the show.

Taking to Instagram, he dropped a post that got love from his son Abhishek Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. In the picture, Amitabh Bachchan wore a suit as he sat on his seat on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

He captioned the post, "… back .. on that chair from 2000 .. that’s 21 years .. a lifetime .. !! .... and gratitude to all that came along .... this look ..@priyapatilstudio."

Reacting to his post, Abhishek Bachchan dropped a raising hands emoji and Navya Naveli Nanda posted a red heart emoji. Fans also lauded the veteran actor with comments such as 'a living legend you are sir', 'best wishes sirji for KBC13. You rock' and 'awesome sir'.

Amitabh Bachchan has been giving fans update on his show through his blog. Last week he wrote, "The rehearse for the season of KBC begun and the tech now being put in place , which shall begin its recordings in a few , for the broadcast in fewer .. restrictions of the virus will be in place with some laxity I believe .. which I gather may be somewhat , to somewhat .. whatever that means ..." He also said, "so .. the grind of KBC begins .. on to set for mocks and rehearse ..."

On Tuesday he also informed fans, "Running late for the first day of recording for KBC 13 .. and so regretful .. but simply unavoidable .. so many chores to oversee .. and the body can take this much and no more .. but pushing it , to its extreme to comply and adjust and deliver ..."

The actor started hosting the show in 2000, and since then he has been a constant part of the show except for one season. In 2006, actor Shah Rukh Khan replaced him as a host for the third season of the show.

Season 13 of Kaun Banega Crorepati will premiere on August 23. It will air on weekdays at 9 on Sony Television. Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari released a long format film, presented in three instalments, titled Sammaan.

Meanwhile, Amitabh has several projects in the pipeline including Chehre, Jhund, Brahmastra and Mayday. He is also a part of Vikas Bahl-directorial Goodbye and recently completed its first shoot schedule.

He has been roped to star alongside actor Deepika Padukone in the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film The Intern. Last month, he began filming for a multilingual sci-fi movie, headlined by actors Prabhas and Deepika in Hyderabad.