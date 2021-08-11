See rare pic of Priyanka Chopra's first-ever recording session as singer from 'before two decades'

Music director D Imman took a trip down memory lane and shared a picture of actor Priyanka Chopra from her first recording session as singer. Taking to Twitter, he said that the picture was 'two decades' old, and was taken when she debuted as a singer with the song Ullathai Killathey.

In the picture, Priyanka Chopra wore a white top paired with black bottoms. She smiled while recording inside the studio as D Imman directed her.

Sharing the picture, D Imman wrote, "Nostalgic Pic! Easily before two decades! A Rare click during the recording session of my Debut Film @actorvijay anna starrer #Thamizhan And it is! @priyankachopra ‘s debut song as a singer #UllathaiKillathey."

A Rare click during the recording session of my Debut Film @actorvijay anna starrer #Thamizhan And it is! @priyankachopra ‘s debut song as a singer❤️👍 #UllathaiKillathey pic.twitter.com/M3q2eSch3W — D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) August 10, 2021





The Tamil film Thamizhan, released in 2002, also marked the acting debut of Priyanka. She starred in the leading role along with actor Vijay. Priyanka debuted in Bollywood with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in 2003. A decade later in July 2012, Priyanka released her first single, In My City.





Priyanka Chopra recently released her memoir Unfinished and recalled an incident that took place on the sets of Thamizhan. India Today quoted her book, "Vijay’s humility and his generosity with fans made a lasting impression on me."

According to the report, when she was in New York City, shooting her series Quantico, fans had thronged to get a picture with her, and she then realised what Vijay had taught her. She wrote, "As I stood and took pictures with them through my lunch break, I thought about my very first co-actor ever and the example he’d set."

Meanwhile, Priyanka will be seen in actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's next film, Jee Le Zaraa. It will also star actors Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Written by Farhan, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, the film will go on floors in 2022.

Currently, Priyanka is in London, where she has been shooting for the series Citadel, backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo. It also features Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden.

Her upcoming projects include a romantic comedy written by Mindy Kaling, a biopic of Ma Anand Sheela directed by Barry Levinson and a wedding-based reality show on which she will collaborate with her husband, singer Nick Jonas.