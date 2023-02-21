Rajniesh Duggal: Luckily I do not have the TV actor tag

Actor Rajniesh Duggal has been part of the entertainment industry for quite some time now, and has starred in several projects across platforms — films, television and OTT. While he had five projects in his bag, Duggal decided to make a shift towards television once again, but this time for a daily soap.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ask him the reason for taking this unconventional decision, which many actors of his time avoid doing, considering how TV actors are looked down upon even in this day and age, he says, “The reason for making a shift towards television was not that I was not getting enough work. In fact, I had four projects and I have just finished shooting for them. But the thought that what if these 5 projects do not get released or are put on hold because of Covid-19 situation, what will happen then. Also, the projects that I was getting back then, I was not liking it. Mujhe laga me inko karunga bhi toh koi fayda nahi. So why not open the television sector because I was getting so many calls for this show and that show. That’s when I decided because to try my hand at television as well.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But did the thought of being looked down upon bothered him, he tells us, “Luckily I do not have the TV actor tag and anyway the line between the mediums are blurring. I have Inspector Avinash coming out soon, which also has Randeep Hooda, Urvashi Rautela, Amit Siyal among others. Then I have Bal Naren, which is a great film on Swacch Bharat Abhiyan. The film is small but it’s already making it’s way into the film festival circuit. Then there is a web show that I am going to do which is called Front Page. Sudeep Mishra is the show runner and Sandeep Kaul is the director. That also has a very interesting cast. And a film that I am doing on shelter home. It’s based on a true incident that took place in Muzaffarpur, Bihar in 2018. It’s an investigation happening on this case. A lot of political parties were involved. Us angle se acchi cheez ye hain ki I am working in all the mediums so nothing else really mattered.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Duggal says, for him what’s important is to work though out the year. “I believe in working with good people instead of sitting at one place and fretting about it. I learned that while doing Khatron ke Khilaadi that you need to put your 100 person into a task. The worst that can happen is you will fail, But at least you will have the satisfaction that you have made an honest attempt. I do exactly that with everything in my life. I think one should keep working and working hard. Give your best and then quickly move on to the next instead of procrastinating. That’s how life is,” he wraps up.