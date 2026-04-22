Rajpal Yadav claims he didn’t go to jail because he couldn’t repay 5 crore debt: ‘It was about a larger issue’

Actor Rajpal Yadav has found himself embroiled in a legal controversy after being sent to Tihar Jail in connection with a ₹9 crore debt and cheque bounce case. The actor has now spoken out about the public perception surrounding the matter, suggesting that the truth is far more complex than it appears.

Rajpal Yadav on legal turmoil

Earlier this year, Rajpal Yadav was sent to Tihar Jail in a cheque bounce case.

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Rajpal Yadav spoke about the legal case during his recent appearance on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast. The conversation began with a reference to Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who once called Rajpal a “kind-hearted” person who kept his kitchen open for struggling actors.

During the chat, Rajpal also addressed one of the most common assumptions: that an actor with such an extensive filmography should have had no difficulty repaying ₹5 crore.

Rajpal shared, “That’s exactly the question... the day people understand this, they will understand my entire case… I was not jailed because I didn’t have money. It was about a larger issue and a matter of principle.”

He added that had it been just about ₹5 crore, “it would have been resolved in 2012 itself,” claiming that the issue eventually led to losses of ₹17–22 crore. He shared, “Ye 5 crore ka masla hota to 2012 me nipat ta. Iss 5 crore ne 17 crore ko dubane ka kaam kiya hai."

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{{^usCountry}} Rajpal also opened up about the film project at the heart of the controversy, revealing that a substantial portion of it had already been completed before things began to unravel. He said, “ ₹12 crore had already been spent... it became a ₹22 crore project…If even enemies are involved in a project, they should let it release. The audience should decide.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajpal also opened up about the film project at the heart of the controversy, revealing that a substantial portion of it had already been completed before things began to unravel. He said, “ ₹12 crore had already been spent... it became a ₹22 crore project…If even enemies are involved in a project, they should let it release. The audience should decide.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Reacting to allegations of fraud, the actor said, “In the film industry, out of 100 films, 20 work and 80 fail... If a film fails, it doesn’t mean fraud has been committed.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to allegations of fraud, the actor said, “In the film industry, out of 100 films, 20 work and 80 fail... If a film fails, it doesn’t mean fraud has been committed.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Amid the ongoing case, the actor also expressed confidence in the country’s judiciary system, stressing, “this fight was not started by me, but it will end because of me.” About Rajpal Yadav’s case {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid the ongoing case, the actor also expressed confidence in the country’s judiciary system, stressing, “this fight was not started by me, but it will end because of me.” About Rajpal Yadav’s case {{/usCountry}}

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In 2010, Rajpal borrowed ₹5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata (2012). The film failed at the box office, resulting in heavy losses. As a result, the actor failed to repay the amount, leading to a legal dispute. In 2018, a magistrate’s court convicted the actor in a cheque bounce case under the Negotiable Instruments Act, sentencing him to six months’ imprisonment. The decision was upheld by a sessions court in 2019, and the amount eventually rose to nearly ₹9 crore.

In February, after he failed to make the payment, he surrendered and was sent to Tihar Jail. Several celebrities reportedly came out in support of the actor, and he was granted interim bail on February 16, valid until March 18. The court ordered Rajpal to deposit ₹1.5 crore for bail, and after the complainant’s lawyer confirmed that the actor had deposited the money, he was granted relief. Later, the Delhi High Court also clarified that Rajpal would not be taken back into custody even after the earlier interim order was vacated. Since the case came into light, several celebrities, including Sonu Sood and Mika Singh, have stepped forward to support him.

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Meanwhile, Rajpal was most recently seen in horror comedy Bhooth Bangla. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the film also stars Akshay Kumar in a lead role, along with Paresh Rawal, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi. It is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Akshay Kumar.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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