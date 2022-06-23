Rajpal Yadav: I have stayed away from OTT for five years because of abusive language and nudity

Rajpal Yadav, loved by his fans for his comic timing in many hits such as Phir Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhaag, Chup Chup Ke, has by and large stayed away from web. His recent short film, Ardh being an exception.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

We ask him the reason, when almost everyone in showbiz is working in a web project. He says, “I recently did one web series, and shooting for another one. Then there are three more lined up. My concept of a web project is it should be meaningful yet entertaining at the same time.”

But the 51-year-old, recently seen in the hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, adds there’s a condition: “people should be able to watch it with their family”. He elaborates, that he isn’t keen on featuring in anything which contains abusive language or nudity. “This is the reason I was away from OTT for five years now, and couldn’t be a part of anything. Main OTT ki bauhaut izzat karta hoon. Kala jitni bikharti hai, utni nikharti hai. 70mm aur TV ke beech mein ek yeh concepot aaya, lekin usme bhi do raaste hain. Either you can sit alone to watch it, or view it with your entire family,” says Yadav.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is what he keeps in mind when signing on for web. “Iss baat ka vishesh dhyaan rakhne ki koshish kar raha hoon, ki jo bhi show ho, family involved ho, woh unhe entertain kar sake. Baaki gaali galoch ki web series hain, main unka virodhi nahi hoon. There is an audience for that who watches it. There’s nothing wrong og right when it comes to art,” he reasons.