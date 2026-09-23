Rajpal Yadav skips VIP line at Lalbaugcha Raja, stands in public queue for darshan amid ongoing 9 cr cheque bounce case

Amid his ongoing ₹9 crore debt and cheque-bounce case, Rajpal Yadav was spotted seeking blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja. While several Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Govinda, have visited the pandal, Rajpal was seen standing in the general queue and waiting for his turn for darshan.

Rajpal Yadav skips VIP line for darshan at Lalbaugcha Raja

Rajpal Yadav visits Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Lord Ganesha's blessing.

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Videos from Rajpal's visit to Lalbaugcha Raja surfaced online, showing him standing in the queue with other devotees for Charan Sparsh Darshan of Lord Ganesha. He was seen chanting "Ganpati Bappa Morya" while waiting. As he moved closer to the idol, the women guards recognised him and were seen smiling as he sought blessings. Fans also asked the actor for selfies, which he politely obliged before proceeding for darshan and exiting the pandal.

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{{^usCountry}} Several social media users praised Rajpal for standing in the general queue. One comment read, "This is how Bhakti is done, he is a real hero." Another wrote, "I wish everyone understood it, money can't buy devotion." A fan commented, "He is the real VIP person, so down-to-earth." Another wrote, "What a nice and simple man." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several social media users praised Rajpal for standing in the general queue. One comment read, "This is how Bhakti is done, he is a real hero." Another wrote, "I wish everyone understood it, money can't buy devotion." A fan commented, "He is the real VIP person, so down-to-earth." Another wrote, "What a nice and simple man." {{/usCountry}}

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Among the other celebrities who visited Lalbaugcha Raja this year were Shah Rukh Khan and his family, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Govinda and Ranveer Singh.

Recent update in Rajpal Yadav's ₹ 9 crore debt case

Rajpal's long-running cheque-bounce and debt case saw another development on September 15, when the Supreme Court gave him a final two-week opportunity to arrange ₹2 crore towards the outstanding dues. The court also extended his exemption from surrendering until October 5, when the matter is scheduled to be heard again.

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The case relates to a financial dispute dating back to 2010, when Rajpal and his associates reportedly received ₹5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his directorial film Ata Pata Laapata. The dispute subsequently led to seven cheque-bounce cases after cheques issued towards repayment were dishonoured.

In July 2026, the Delhi High Court upheld Yadav's conviction in the seven cases and sentenced him to three months' imprisonment in each case. He had earlier spent time in Tihar Jail in connection with the matter before receiving interim relief. The Supreme Court had initially granted him temporary protection from surrender on September 8, subject to him depositing ₹5 crore with its registry. However, during the September 15 hearing, his lawyer told the court that Yadav had been unable to arrange the required amount and sought additional time. The court subsequently allowed him two weeks to arrange ₹2 crore and directed him to surrender his passport.

Rajpal Yadav's recent release

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The actor was most recently seen in Haiwaan. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. A remake of the Malayalam film Oppam, it received a positive response from critics.