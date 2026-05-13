‘Ab challan mat kaat dena’: Rakesh Bedi jokes with traffic police as cops turn fanboys in heartwarming encounter. Watch

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi is winning the internet with a hilarious video that shows him getting recognised by traffic police officers for his role in Dhurandhar. The video shows the actor instantly slipping into his trademark comic timing and joking, “Ab challan mat kaat dena,” leaving everyone around him amused.

Rakesh Bedi gets recognised by traffic cops

Rakesh Bedi had a memorable encounter with traffic cops in Mumbai.

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On Tuesday, a video from the latest episode of the YouTube show, The Bombay Journey, featuring Rakesh was posted on Instagram. The caption of the video read, “It’s not every day you see the traffic squad turn into fanboys!”

The video captured an unexpected star-struck moment at a traffic signal, where police officers spotted Rakesh and instantly broke into smiles. What could have been a routine stop soon turned into an impromptu fan interaction, with the officers showering praise on his performance in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar.

One of the officers shook hands with him and was heard saying, “Jabardast picture hai Dhurandhar (It is too good),” adding that he had watched it in a theatre and really enjoyed it. Here, another traffic police officer is also seen joining the interaction and clicking a selfie with the actor.

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{{^usCountry}} All this time, they were unaware that the entire interaction was being captured on camera. The officer also further shared that he had also seen Tiranga, in which Rakesh was seen alongside Nana Patekar, and recalled his performances with Salman Khan as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All this time, they were unaware that the entire interaction was being captured on camera. The officer also further shared that he had also seen Tiranga, in which Rakesh was seen alongside Nana Patekar, and recalled his performances with Salman Khan as well. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Making the conversation more fun, Rakesh jokingly said, "Abhi mere gadi ka challan mat kaat dena (Don’t fine me now)." Following this, the officer burst into laughter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Making the conversation more fun, Rakesh jokingly said, "Abhi mere gadi ka challan mat kaat dena (Don’t fine me now)." Following this, the officer burst into laughter. {{/usCountry}}

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“Artist live for this type of meet up and praise,” one comment read, with another reading, “I am happy he is getting that appreciation and fame now ,it's late ,but it's good ,atleast now he is getting for what he worked hard from years.”

Rakesh Bedi in the spotlight

Rakesh Bedi’s turn as Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar has emerged as a clear audience favourite, earning him widespread praise. The actor has been receiving widespread praise for his performance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film also featured a major twist involving his character, which became one of the biggest talking points among audiences.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the two-part film also stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna. The first part emerged as an all-time blockbuster, collecting over ₹1300 crore worldwide, while the second part surpassed the lifetime haul of the first film in just three weeks, earning over ₹1700 crore globally.

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Rakesh will next be seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Helmed by David Dhawan, the romantic comedy also stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Mouni Roy, Rajesh Kumar, and Digvijay. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 5.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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