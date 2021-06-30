Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra: 'Toofan is a mix of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Rang De Basanti'
bollywood

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra: 'Toofan is a mix of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Rang De Basanti'

Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has said that his new film, Toofan, is a mix of his earlier films Rang De Basanti and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.
By Sweta Kaushal
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Rakeysh Omprakash: Toofan is a mix of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Rang De Basanti.

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has said that his latest film, Toofan, starring Farhan Akhtar, can be described as a mix of his two older films -- Rang De Basanti and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

At the trailer launch event for Toofan on Wednesday, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra was asked the difference between working on a sports biopic and a sports drama. While Rang De Basanti was fictional tale, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was a biopic on sprinter Milkha Singh, and Toofan is a fictional sports drama about a boxer.

Responding to the question, the filmmaker told reporters, "When we started working on Toofan, I realised boxing is a contact sport. It is not like others. Here, you need to hit the other person. Unlike cricket, or football, or athletics. You are running but in different tracks. In boxing, you have to hit, how to fake a contact? The whole physicality and mental makeup, how to go for that?"

"Of course there are all these rules about safety and all. But you need to touch and hit the opponent. What if a person is averse to touch? If I were to put Rang De Basanti and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag in a mixer grinder, what will come out is Toofan," the filmmaker said.

"Unlike the great boxing films you may have seen, Toofan is not just about montages of the tough preparation that the protagonist goes through and some rounds in the ring. It is as much about the emotions involved," Rakeysh added.

Also read: BTS: V's pose in Butter concept pic reminds fans of SRK's iconic dance step

Touted as an inspirational drama about Aziz Ali, aka Ajju Bhai, from the streets of Dongri, Toofaan is headlined by Farhan Akhtar. It is set against the backdrop of boxing and charts the fall and triumphant comeback of Farhan's character, Ajju Bhai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rakeysh omprakash mehra farhan akhtar toofan rang de basanti bhaag milkha bhaag

Related Stories

music

BTS: V's pose in Butter concept picture reminds fans of Shah Rukh Khan's iconic dance step. See here

PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 03:29 PM IST
bollywood

Dino Morea on Raj Kaushal’s sudden demise: Felt terrible looking at Mandira today

PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 03:25 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Sisters honour dad with tattoos of his last note to them. Watch moving video

Flippers up! Astronaut shares fun moment with toy penguin in ISS. Watch

Pride of lions gets spooked by tiny crab. Video goes viral

Ranveer Singh’s new dramatic look prompts hilarious memes on Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Gold Price Today
Raj Kaushal
Covaxin
LinkedIn
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP