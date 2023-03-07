Rakhi Sawant reveals getting new house in Dubai on latest visit, gets emotional as she recalls welcoming Adil at airport

Rakhi Sawant was spotted at the Mumbai airport Monday night upon her return from Dubai. The actor-dancer has opened her dance academy in Dubai and had flown to the city for the same. In her interaction with the paparazzi at the airport, Rakhi revealed getting a new house and car in Dubai but also got emotional as she saw the spot where she had once welcomed husband Adil Khan Durrani with rose petals. Also read: Rakhi Sawant reveals husband Adil Khan Durrani threatened her in court

Rakhi was seen in black gym wear as she arrived at the airport Monday evening. She was seen trying hard to hold back tears as she spoke about her late mother and Adil, who is currently in jail over Rakhi's domestic violence complaint. A paparazzo shared two videos of Rakhi on Instagram.

In the video, she talked about opening her dance academy in Dubai and said, “waha pe aur ek ghar liya maine, gaadi lia, meri company ne mujhe dia (I got one more house in Dubai, and also a car, my company gave that to me).” But she stopped midway and broke down in tears as she pointed out the spot where she had showered Adil with rose petals in July last year. “Adil ke sar par phool daale they maine, aapko yaad aara hai, uska swagat kia tha. Aur usne apni girlfriendo ko bola ki naatak hai (do you remember, I had showered Adil with roses and welcomed him. And he told his girlfriends that it was all a drama).”

In another video, she got emotional on talking about how she had earlier taken her mom to Dubai to show her around but this time, her mother was not with her. As a few photographers asked her to share a message for her fans on Holi, Rakhi wished fans a lot of happiness and colours in their lives but added, “meri zindagi ka colours to khatam ho chuka hai (there are no colours in my life anymore).”

Rakhi's husband Adil was arrested after she filed an FIR against him, alleging he mishandled her funds. Rakhi also accused him of domestic violence. An FIR was also filed against him in Mysuru after an Iranian student accused him of rape.

Rakhi's mother died of cancer in January. She has also accused him of beating her up on the day of her mom's death.

