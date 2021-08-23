Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rakhi Sawant reveals Main Hoon Na audition story, how she hid glam clothes from chawl neighbours

Rakhi Sawant appeared on a comedy show recently and told Farah Khan the impact she had on her life by offering her a role in her movie, Main Hoon Na.
By HT Entertainment Desk
AUG 23, 2021
Rakhi Sawant played a dumb, glamorous girl in Main Hoon Na.

Rakhi Sawant has opened up about how she auditioned for her role in Main Hoon Na, a 2003 movie starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. She recently appeared as guest on Zee Comedy Show, where she thanked judge-filmmaker Farah Khan for the opportunity.

Rakhi played a dumb, glamorous girl in the movie. Zayed Khan's character was attracted to her before he realised his true feelings for his best friend, played by Amrita Rao.

As per a report in SpotboyE, Rakhi said, "I used to give my best and to look slim and fit, I used to have only one bowl of dal every day. However, things weren't looking so great. But one fine day, I got a call from Farah Khan Madam's office, and they called me for an audition at Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies' office and things changed from there. As soon as I kept the phone, I lost consciousness. My mother gave me another bowl of dal and that's when I got into my senses and started preparing for my audition."

Rakhi even revealed how she had to hide her clothes from the people at her chawl. "I was told that I would have to look glamorous as the character was such. But in the chawl that I was staying at, you couldn't step out in such clothes. So, I asked my mother what should I do? She gave me a set of curtains, which I wrapped around my glamorous clothes and went for the audition," she added.

Rakhi said Farah showed faith in her and allowed her to audition. She said when she reached the venue, she removed the curtains and said her lines. The team liked her and offered the role to her.

Earlier this year, Rakhi was seen on the 14th season of Bigg Boss. She was among the five finalists with Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik. While Rubina won the show, Rakhi chose to take 14 lakh and give up her chances of winning the show.

