Rakhi Sawant says Ranveer Singh has done a favour to Indian women by posing nude: 'I want to see you like this only'

Rakhi Sawant is not only in support of Ranveer Singh's recent nude photoshoot, but also wants him to keep posing for such pictures. Rakhi also said that her 'dear friend' Ranveer has done women in India a favour by posing nude in his latest pictures. Ranveer posed naked in a recent photoshoot for Paper magazine, for which he received support from many celebrities even as he faced multiple FIRs. Also Read| Vidya Balan on Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot: ‘Hum ko bhi aankhein sekhne dijiye’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rakhi Sawant, who was recently in Dubai with her boyfriend Adil Khan to attend Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award Films, shared a video on her Instagram account about Ranveer Singh after returning to Mumbai.

In the video she shared on Saturday, Rakhi said, "I have just returned from Dubai and still I am only hearing about Ranveer's nude photos from everyone. So many girls pose naked in front of the camera. Agar ek Ranveer nude hokar aaya hai, to desh ki ladkiyon par meherbani kari hai. Hamari aankhon mein, dil mein… itni shaanti hui hai… (By posing nude in front of the camera, Ranveer has done a favour to the girls in this country. We have felt peace in our eyes, in our hearts)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rakhi added, "Wow, he is looking so handsome. Where are you Ranveer, my dear friend, you keep doing these kinds of photoshoots, I want to see you like this only."

Previously, Vidya Balan had also given a similar reaction, when asked about her take on Ranveer's nude photoshoot. She told media, “Arre kya problem hai? Pahli baar koi aadmi aisa kar raha hai, hum logo ko bhi aankhein sekhne dijiye na (What's the problem. A man is doing it for the first time, let us also enjoy this)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Ranveer has been receiving support from his colleagues in the entertainment industry, multiple FIRs have been filed against him in connection with the photoshoot. The actor is yet to react to the backlash he has received over his nude pictures.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON