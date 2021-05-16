Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rakhi Sawant says she has no regrets about being an ‘item girl’, admits she did not have ‘talent’ to be a lead star
bollywood

Rakhi Sawant says she has no regrets about being an ‘item girl’, admits she did not have ‘talent’ to be a lead star

Rakhi Sawant said that she has no qualms about being called an ‘item girl’. She has featured in special songs such as Mohabbat Hai Mirchi and Dekhta Hai Tu Kya.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Rakhi Sawant said that being an ‘item girl’ allowed her to provide for her family.

Rakhi Sawant opened up about being an ‘item girl’ in Bollywood and said that she has no regrets about it as it helped her put food on the table. She also said that she did not have the ‘talent’ to headline a film.

From Mohabbat Hai Mirchi to Dekhta Hai Tu Kya, Rakhi has appeared in a number of special songs. She has also done small roles in films such as Masti, Main Hoon Na and Dil Bole Hadippa.

In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Rakhi said, “Har koi ladki heroine toh nahi ban sakti na Bollywood mein? Koi item girl, koi sister ka character, koi negative role, koi special role, koi maa ka role, koi bhabhi ka role (Not everyone can be a leading lady in Bollywood. Some become item girls, some play mothers, sisters and negative roles).”

“Jab mujh mein woh heroine ka nahi tha talent aur main ek item girl ban gayi, jisse mera parivaar chala, toh mujhe iss cheez se koi regret nahi. Mujhe proud hai ki Bollywood ne mujhe ek jagah di (I didn’t have the talent to be a leading lady and I became an item girl, which allowed me to provide for my family, and I have no regrets about that. I am proud that Bollywood gave me a place),” she added.

Also see: Rahul Vaidya gives a peek into late-night video call with girlfriend Disha Parmar

Rakhi has also featured in several reality shows, including Nach Baliye, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Zara Nachke Dikha. She also hosted a few shows, such as The Rakhi Sawant Showz and Rakhi Ka Insaaf. She was most recently seen as a challenger in Bigg Boss 14 and finished in the top five. On the show, she grabbed eyeballs for her revelations about her mysterious husband Ritesh, who is yet to make his identity public, and her advances at co-contestant Abhinav Shukla.

Rakhi Sawant opened up about being an ‘item girl’ in Bollywood and said that she has no regrets about it as it helped her put food on the table. She also said that she did not have the ‘talent’ to headline a film.

From Mohabbat Hai Mirchi to Dekhta Hai Tu Kya, Rakhi has appeared in a number of special songs. She has also done small roles in films such as Masti, Main Hoon Na and Dil Bole Hadippa.

In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Rakhi said, “Har koi ladki heroine toh nahi ban sakti na Bollywood mein? Koi item girl, koi sister ka character, koi negative role, koi special role, koi maa ka role, koi bhabhi ka role (Not everyone can be a leading lady in Bollywood. Some become item girls, some play mothers, sisters and negative roles).”

“Jab mujh mein woh heroine ka nahi tha talent aur main ek item girl ban gayi, jisse mera parivaar chala, toh mujhe iss cheez se koi regret nahi. Mujhe proud hai ki Bollywood ne mujhe ek jagah di (I didn’t have the talent to be a leading lady and I became an item girl, which allowed me to provide for my family, and I have no regrets about that. I am proud that Bollywood gave me a place),” she added.

Also see: Rahul Vaidya gives a peek into late-night video call with girlfriend Disha Parmar

Rakhi has also featured in several reality shows, including Nach Baliye, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Zara Nachke Dikha. She also hosted a few shows, such as The Rakhi Sawant Showz and Rakhi Ka Insaaf. She was most recently seen as a challenger in Bigg Boss 14 and finished in the top five. On the show, she grabbed eyeballs for her revelations about her mysterious husband Ritesh, who is yet to make his identity public, and her advances at co-contestant Abhinav Shukla.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rakhi sawant item girl bigg boss 14

Related Stories

tv

Rakhi Sawant admits to developing ‘attachment’ to Abhinav Shukla during fake ‘affair’ on Bigg Boss 14

UPDATED ON MAY 15, 2021 08:27 PM IST
tv

Rakhi Sawant says Karan Johar checked in on her mother after surgery, reveals she refused to take help from husband

UPDATED ON MAY 08, 2021 10:16 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

‘My eyes!’: This spaghetti making hack is leaving netizens horrified. Watch

Mizoram minister spotted mopping hospital floor while undergoing Covid treatment

Watch how this leopard at a zoo reacts to a little girl and her stuffed cat

‘Slash’ jeans are a thing and tweeple have thoughts. Seen them yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP