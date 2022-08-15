Raksha Bandhan box office day 4 collection: Akshay Kumar's film earns 28 crore, studio still calls it 'overwhelming'

Akshay Kumar's latest release Raksha Bandhan is not faring too well at the box office but the producers are still bent on seeing the silver lining. In a new poster shared by the film's team, the film earned ₹28 crore over four days of the extended five-day weekend.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, the family drama was released in theatres on August 11. His Colour Yellow Productions, one of the production houses behind Raksha Bandhan, shared the box office figures on its official Twitter page. The poster read that the film minted ₹28.16 crore in four days. "Your love for these siblings has been overwhelming. Witness the heartwarming tale of #RakshaBandhan on the big screens. The movie is in cinemas, book your tickets now," read the caption of the tweet.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote in a tweet, “#RakshaBandhan remains low-key on Day 4 [Sun], not hitting double digits even once... Mass pockets remain steady, but the overall 4-day total is disappointing... Thu 8.20 cr, Fri 6.40 cr, Sat 6.51 cr, Sun 7.05 cr. Total: ₹ 28.16 cr. #India biz.”

On the first day, Raksha Bandhan raised ₹8.20 crore at the domestic box office, which dropped to ₹6.40 crore on Friday. As per Zee Studios, the film raised ₹6.51 crore on Saturday, taking its box office total to ₹21.11 crore.

Raksha Bandhan follows the story of Lala Kedarnath (Akshay) who is struggling to get his four younger sisters married. The film features Bhumi Pednekar as Akshay's on-screen love interest with Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth playing the role of his sisters.

Raksha Bandhan is presented and distributed by Zee Studios in association with Akshay's sister, Alka Hiranandani and Aanand. It is backed by Colour Yellow Productions in association with Akshay's Cape of Good Films.

