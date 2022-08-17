Raksha Bandhan box office day 6 collection: Akshay Kumar film records massive drop, collects only 1.65 crore

Akshay Kumar's latest release Raksha Bandhan has been lying low at the box office and fell even lower on Tuesday. The film has collected around ₹36.12 crore despite releasing on the festival of Raksha Bandhan and having a five-day extended weekend. It clashed with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha in theatres, which performed only slightly better than Akshay's film. Also read: Laal Singh Chaddha box office day 6 collection: Aamir Khan film crashes with 75% drop

Raksha Bandhan stars Akshay as Lala Kedarnath, who had promised his dying mother to marry only after marrying off his four sisters. It addresses the issue of dowry in India. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar as Akshay's love interest and has been directed by Aanand L Rai, who directed Akshay in Atrange Re.

According to a report on boxofficeindia.com, Raksha Bandhan fell by almost 80% from its opening day collection of ₹8.20 crore to make only ₹1.65 crore on Tuesday. Film critic Taran Adarsh called it a ‘non-performer'. Sharing the collection of the five-day weekend, he had tweeted on Tuesday, “Raksha Bandhan is a non-performer... Fails to hit double digits despite multiple holidays... five-day total is a complete shocker... Thursday ₹8.20 crore [Raksha Bandhan], Friday ₹6.40 crore, Saturday ₹6.51 crore, Sunday ₹7.05 crore, Monday ₹6.31 crore [Independence Day]. Total: ₹34.47 crore. India biz (business).”

The six-day collections of the film are much lower than Akshay's last release, Samrat Prithviraj. The period drama had collected ₹55 crore in its first week. The film had released on June 3.

During the promotions of Raksha Bandhan, Akshay had spoken about the malice of dowry in India. He had called the film a ‘sensitive’ one and had said not many movies have been made on the subject. "If the film works even on 5-10 percent of people who watch it, I'll feel as if I have made the biggest film ever," he had said in an interview to PTI.

