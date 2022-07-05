Rakul Preet: I am a secure yet a greedy actor for my own growth not to be in a number chart

Actor Rakul Preet Singh is never worried about how many co-stars she will have in a project, because she is a secure artiste, and knows no one can take her contribution away.

“I am a greedy actor, not an insecure actor. I am very secure as a person. I’m greedy for more work for my own growth, not for any other reason, and not to be telling anybody, or not to be in a number chart,” Singh tells us.

The 31-year-old continues, “All that subsequently happens, but that’s not what I’m chasing. I’m chasing my growth and chasing opportunities”.

Here, she asserts that she is never satisfied when it comes to her career. “I’m happy but not satisfied, because there’s always more that you want. Your fire should always be burning, because I’m someone who craves for more. I’m very grateful for the films that I have… I am a greedy actor. I want people to give me more opportunities,” she says.

The actor, who was last seen in Runway 34, feels this sense of security comes from self belief. “I know that it can’t be shaken. When I started out, say 10 years back, when I moved from Delhi to Mumbai, the only thing I had was confidence. And that remains unshaken. Even if there are two actors or three actors in a film, (I am not fretting about it)... Nobody can take away your contribution from the film. Every actor has their own space, so any sort of insecurities will actually spoil your own headspace. Nobody else gets affected.”

For her, attaining this headspace is not tough. “It is how you are tuned and you have to actively consciously make that effort. Of course, I have low days. Like, this year, I have six releases,” she says, adding. “But in the last two years of the pandemic, I had shot all these films. There are days when you feel ‘wish one film had been released before’. Nevertheless, you tell yourself that this is what it is… And look at the brighter side”.

