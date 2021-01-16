Rakul Preet Singh, Akshay Kumar wish Sidharth Malhotra on his birthday: 'Wishing you a power-packed year!'

Actors Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh and Manoj Bajpayee took to social media to wish actor Sidharth Malhotra on his 36th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rakul posted a throwback picture from the time they promoted their film, Aiyaary and wrote: "Happpy happppy bdayy Sidboy," adding, "have a happy healthy fit year." The two went on to work together in Marjaavaan as well.

Another co-star from Aiyaary, Manoj Bajpayee also wished him. He wrote: "O mr.@SidMalhotra a very happy birthday Birthday. dilli da Munda !!! Keep shining my friend!"

Akshay, who worked with Sidharth in Brothers, wrote on Twitter: "Seems like we need to meet soon to strike a new pose, until then wishing you a power-packed year! Happy birthday brother."

Sidharth made his film debut with Student of the Year in 2012, alongwith Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. All the three stars established themselves in Bollywood.

Sidharth's last two releases were in 2019, Marjaavaan and Jabariya Jodi. While the former was a hit, the latter was a major flop. The actor will be seen next in Shershaah, a biopic on Vikram Batra, an Indian army officer, who is known for his actions during the 1999 Kargil War and who fell in the line of duty.

Sidharth was in news recently when he went on a holiday to Maldives to celebrate the New Year, reportedly with his rumoured actor girlfriend Kiara Advani.

Sidharth is not a star kid and doesn't belong to the industry. He once appeared in TV commercials before making his film debut. Speaking about it, he had told DNA in an interview, about his struggle. "Most people were not civil, and were unnecessarily rude. Also, I had an immense sense of self respect even then, which people mistook for arrogance. I always knew I’m beyond this bullsh**. I would turn around and say, ‘Tameez se baat karo.’ I would speak in proper English and most times, they didn’t like that."

