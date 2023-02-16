Rakul Preet Singh: Having a vision is one thing but to translate that into action and hold your ground for years is another

Actor Rakul Preet Singh is all excited to walk the ramp with beau Jackky Bhagnani at BFF Lakshmi Manchu’s charity fashion show for her NGO Teach for Change. The actor will walk the runway as the showstopper, dressed in designer Varun Chakkilam’s creation.

Stating that Lakshmi is like family to her, Rakul says doing something like for an initiative is really fulfilling.

“Lakshmi’s efforts are genuine and it is not just putting this show together, it is an all-year-round commitment for her. This is the 8th edition of Teach for Change’s annual fund-raising charity fashion show and I have seen this grow bit by bit over the years and it’s truly commendable,” says Rakul, adding, “The quality of education that these children receive is nothing like other charity efforts, it’s a class apart. Having a vision is one thing but to translate that into action and hold your ground for years is another. Lakshmi is always inspiring. This show is as much mine as it is hers, in spirit. I hope my humble effort adds to the initiative.”

Asked why she chose Rakul as the showstopper, Lakshmi says she was always the first choice. “Varun was also very excited when I onboarded her. Apart from the fact that she is my friend, philosopher and guide, Rakul is a thoroughbred professional with years of experience on the ramp. Her presence on the show ups the ante for all of us. She has supported this initiative almost since inception and I’m glad that she is headlining for us along with Jackky this year.”

The fashion show that’s scheduled to take place on February 19 in Hyderabad will also witness badminton players Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap and a few more actors from the South walk the ramp. The proceeds from the fundraiser will go to her NGO, Teach for Change, which works to educate underprivileged children across Southern India

While neither Rakul not Lakshmi divulged much about the show-stopping ensemble for the night, they admit that they are still torn between two looks. Ad for Rakul’s fashion game, the actor admits that it has grown by leaps and boundaries in the last decade. “I think my go to fashion mantra is to really not follow trends but wear what’s comfortable and style it to make it look more edgy. I love experimenting with my looks overall, I have been into a lot of warmer tones and colour blocks, off late,” she quips.