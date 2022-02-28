Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani twin in blue as they holiday in Maldives. See photos

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh are holidaying in the Maldives and sharing glimpses on Instagram. The two recently flew to the island country for a vacation. Both of them have shared several pictures from the tourist destination on their respective Instagram pages. However, none of the photos have the two of them in the same frame. Also read: Rakul Preet Singh visits Taj Mahal with boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani, fans want him to sing Suno Na Sangemarmar for her

On Monday, Rakul shared a new entry, in which she's seen wearing a striped blue swimsuit and is posing with her back to the camera. “Sometimes in the waves of change we find out true direction,” she wrote in caption.

Kajal Aggarwal called her “stunner” in the comments section. A comment by Anushka Yoga's Instagram page read, “Beautiful, now come back, miss you.”

She shared a picture from the vacation destination on Sunday and captioned it, "Smile away! It’s free therapy #islandlife." She was seen sitting on the railing of a wooden bridge while smiling away for the camera in the picture. On Monday, Jackky shared a photo of him posing in the same spot and wrote, “Happiness comes in waves! High tides and good vibes.”

He had also shared a reel consisting of a few vacation glimpses a day before. Rakul also took to her Instagram Stories to share snippets of her adventures of how she went fishing in the ocean and also enjoyed a walk.

The two had made their relationship official on Rakul's birthday last year. Jackky had shared a picture with Rakul to wish her on her birthday, saying, "Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my (heart emoji). @rakulpreet."

Rakul shared the same picture on her Instagram page and wrote, "Thank you my (heart emoji)! You have been my biggest gift this year! Thank you for adding colour to my life , thank you for making me laugh non stop , thank you for being you!! Here is to making more memories together @jackkybhagnani."

