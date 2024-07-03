Rakul Preet Singh responds to fan who asks about her marriage plans: 'Kitni baar karaoge'

Rakul Preet Singh is ready for her upcoming Pan-India release, Indian 2. The actor recently held an Instagram Q&A session before her movie promotions. However, the actor had a funny take on a fan's question about her future wedding plans. (Also read: Rakul Preet Singh on her role in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2: ‘I resonate with her’) Rakul Preet Singh gave a funny reply to a fan who asked about her future wedding plans.

Rakul Preet Singh gives a humorous reply to fan

Rakul posted a question by a user which read, “Mam shaadi ka kya plan hai (When will you get married)”. The Indian 2 actor added her wedding picture with Jackky Bhagnani in her Instagram story where the couple is holding hands and captioned it as, “Ho gai hai bhai! Kitni baar karaoge (It’s done. How many times will you have me do it?).” For the unversed, Rakul and Jackky made their relationship official on Instagram in 2021. The duo got married in a traditional close-knit ceremony in Goa on February 2024.

Rakul Preet was recently asked about her marriage plans during a Q/A session with fans.

Rakul Preet Singh's acting career

Rakul made her acting debut with the Kannada romantic-drama Gilli (2009). Her first Bollywood movie was Divya Kumar Khosla's Yaariyan (2014) opposite Himansh Kohli. She featured in many popular Tollywood and Kollywood films like - Loukyam (2014), Pandaga Chesko (2015), Sarrainodu (2016), Dhruva (2016), Nannaku Prematho (2016), Rarandoi Veduka Chudham (2017), Spyder (2017), Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru (2017), and Ayalaan (2024). The actor's popular Hindi films include De De Pyaar De (2019), Attack (2022), Runway 34 (2022), Cuttputlli (2022), Doctor G (2022) and Chhatriwali (2023).

Rakul Preet Singh's upcoming projects

Rakul will be next seen in Meri Patni Ka Remake, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie will be directed by Mudassar Aziz and is slated to release in the end of 2024. She is also reprising her character of Ayesha Khurana in De De Pyaar De 2, starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan in lead roles. The romantic-comedy is produced by Luv Ranjan and directed by Anshul Sharma. The sequel to De De Pyaar De is expected to hit the screens in May 2025.

Rakul's Indian 2, featuring Kamal Haasan in the titular character will release on July 12.