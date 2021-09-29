Rakul Preet Singh: Shooting in a bio-bubble internationally not just easier, but safer and strategic move

It is after almost two years that Rakul Preet Singh has stepped out of India for work, and she has adapted well to the new working style in outdoor schedules. The actor says working in a bio-bubble on foreign locations is not just a convenient option, but safer too.

“I am in the UK for a shoot, and I was super excited to finally step out of the country. It has been two years since we have stepped out of the country, and what better than travelling for work and that too the place which is one of my most favourite cities,” says Singh, who is currently shooting for a film co-starring Akshay Kumar in the UK.

Though she is shooting a little away from London, Singh ends up in the city on her off day. “And end up visiting my favourite restaurants and shopping,” she chuckles.

For Singh, going out of the country, especially to a place where there are no compulsions to wear a mask, was not a point of worry.

“We shoot in a bio-bubble. It is easier and keeps the whole team together, and anyway there are not many places where we can go out. So, it is safer, strategic to shoot a project from start to finish, and then come back,” shares the 30-year-old, emphasising on the need to not let the guard down.

“Even though the UK has removed the compulsion to wear masks, there are regular testing, and quarantine periods that we have to go through, along with the regular guidelines that we follow in India, we do follow here as well,” says the Sardar Ka Grandson actor.

However, it doesn’t come without fear, as she confesses that the anxiousness to complete the shoot smoothly, without anyone falling sick, is always there.

“Today, we all understand the importance of keeping a check on our health while working. Because it is not just my health, if I fall sick, it is not about getting Covid. It is about losing those 14-15 days and the entire production going for a toss. So, the biggest fear remains the fear of Covid,” says the actor, who has been working through the pandemic shooting projects such as Attack and Mayday.

While several of her projects have been released on OTT lately, she is excited about the reopening of theatres”. “I am grateful that I am getting to work at a time when a lot of people are finding it hard to get back at their jobs, so I feel blessed that shoots have resumed after the second wave. Now, I hope theatres also open so that everything that we are working on can be enjoyed on the big screen,” she wraps up on a positive note.