Rakul Preet Singh takes a dip in -15 C water wearing swimsuit, fans can't believe their eyes. Watch

Actor Rakul Preet Singh is an avid social media user, who keeps sharing glimpses of her life regularly with fans on Instagram. On Saturday, the actor posted a video of herself undergoing cryotherapy in a snow-covered location. Her video has left fans praising her even more. Also read: Rakul Preet Singh recalls her ninth-grade sex ed class

Rakul Preet Singh undergoes cryotherapy.

The video starts at a snow-covered area, where Rakul and a group of people are seen in thick coats and other winterwear before they get inside a wooden cabin. The actor walks out of the cabin in swimwear only. She proceeds to take a dip in a pool of freezing water.

The temperature of the surrounding was minus 15 degree Celsius. Even in the harsh weather, she maintains her smile as she gets up from the water and returns to the cabin. Sharing the video, Rakul wrote in the caption, “Cryo in -15 (degree Celsius) anyone?”

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote in the comment section, “Proof that she is too hot...” A fan also said, “Rakul ne thu pani me aag lagadi (she has set the water on fire)." One more commented, “For a movie you are doing this?”

Rakul was last seen in Chhatriwali. In the film, she plays a condom seller, who hides her profession due to the stigma attached to it. While it received mixed reviews, many also called the film title cringe. When asked about the same, she told Hindustan Times, “This has taken from society.”

“You must be aware that condoms are called helmet, chhatri, raincoat, and God knows what all names. Now the connotation came from there, she is working at an umbrella factory and now she is called Chhatriwali. I don’t understand what is cringy in Chhatriwali? It’s the mind. The thought process begins from the mind. If your mind is not in the right place you will find things a little off or cringy. Duniya toh aise hi bolti hai na toh unko usi language me sikha rahe hai (We are using a language which they understand). You can’t title the film condom tester. Then they will say aisa kaise title rakh diya,” she added.

She will be next seen in Indian 2 along with Kamal Hassan. She is also a part of Meri Patni Ka Remake, alongside Ayalaan.

