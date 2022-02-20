Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rakul Preet Singh visits Taj Mahal with boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani, fans want him to sing Suno Na Sangemarmar for her

A video of Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jaccky Bhagnani visiting the Taj Mahal has been shared online. The couple made their relationship official last year.
Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jaccky Bhagnani visit Agra's Taj Mahal.
Published on Feb 20, 2022 03:27 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jaccky Bhagnani made their relationship official last year. Now a video of the couple visiting Agra's Taj Mahal has been shared online.

In a video posted by a paparazzo's Instagram account, the couple can be seen sitting in an electric golf cart, as they visited Taj Mahal.

One fan commented on the video, “If Jackky Bhagnani didn't sing Suno na Sangemarmar to Rakul Preet Singh, then what is the point of this trip?” Another one called the couple “Sundar log (Beautiful people).”

Last year, on Rakul's 31st birthday, Jackky shared a picture, in which he was holding her hand, as he made their relationship official. He wrote with it, "Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my (heart emoji). @rakulpreet."

Rakul had recently said in an interview that she and Jackky don't believe in hiding their relationship but also don't want to make headlines. She told Film Companion, “We’re both of the opinion that there is nothing to hide or be sly about a relationship. If you are in one, the best thing is to give each other that respect and acknowledge it. Let’s face it. We all know who the couples are, hiding and running. Both of us don’t come from that school of thought.”

“It is a part of my life and it exists. Just like I have my parents, my brother, I have someone special in my life. And that’s about it. I don’t want to make news of it. Neither does he,” she added.

Rakul has several releases lined up in 2022. These include Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn, Doctor G opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, Attack alongside John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez, and her first film as solo lead, Chhatriwali.

