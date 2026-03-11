Ram Gopal Varma feels Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 could send South films ‘for a toss’ if it earns ₹1500-2000 crore

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has been all praise for Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar ever since its release. The director has now expressed massive expectations from Dhurandhar 2, stating that if the sequel manages to earn anywhere between ₹1,500–2,000 crore at the box office, it could disrupt the business of films from the south. Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 is led by Ranveer Singh.

Ram Gopal Varma on Dhurandhar 2 During a conversation with Variety India, Ram Gopal opened up about the expectations surrounding Aditya Dhar’s directorial venture, which is led by Ranveer Singh.

When asked about the high expectations, the director said, “I think it will be fantastic. See, more than anything else, the audience has invested in the characters and the story so much. I think they will just follow the trajectory of the characters from part one. They shot both parts simultaneously, right? So it'll be like one film split into two. I don't think they'll have any over-expectations. This is not like a franchise. It's like the Baahubali films. Yeah, like that only. I feel Dhurandhar 2 will do better business than part one. Also, they are promoting Dhurandhar 2 heavily in the south.”

The filmmaker went on to admit that Dhurandhar has changed the language of action choreography in Bollywood.

He shared, “You can't have people flying in the air and kicking in the air. It's got to be all real. You see, if Dhurandhar 2 creates numbers like ₹1500-2000 crores, then all the south films will go for a toss, I think. All south films are designed in the old-school manner.”

The makers of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge released the much-awaited trailer of Ranveer Singh’s film on Saturday. At that time, Ram Gopal took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a one-line message praising Aditya Dhar as well as the trailer. He wrote, “This is STRATOSPHERIC LEVEL .. @AdityaDharFilms is on a RAMPAGE of REVENGE #Dhurandhar2.”

About Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar: The Revenge is one of the most anticipated Hindi films in recent years. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film marks Ranveer Singh’s return as Hamza, also known as Jaskirat – an Indian spy operating in Pakistan. The heavily anticipated film also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Danish Pandor, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun. Part 1 was a mega success, earning ₹1300 crore worldwide. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel is expected to repeat its success. The first part was released in December last year.

The film was initially set for a box office showdown with Yash’s much-anticipated Toxic, but the clash was avoided after the latter postponed its release from March 19 to June 4. However, the spy thriller will now face fresh competition from Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a long-awaited Pawan Kalyan film, which is a remake of Vijay’s Theri. Both films are releasing on March 19 with paid previews on the evening of March 18.