Dhurandhar 2 ticket prices soar to ₹3100 in Mumbai, ₹2400 in Delhi, shows still sold out with film set for record start
Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, will release in theatres on March 19 with paid previews starting on March 18 evening.
There are still eight days to go before Dhurandhar: The Revenge hits the screens, first with paid previews in select theatres across India on March 18, and then with its wide release on March 19. However, already the tickets for paid previews are selling like hot cakes, despite the astronomical prices.
Dhurandhar 2 ticket prices
The paid previews of Dhurandhar 2 are set for the evening of March 18, the eve of its release. Many theatres across India are starting shows at 4-5 PM with some screens keeping multiple shows that evening. Viewers have noted that the ticket prices for the preview shows are unusually high, with many multiplexes in metros pricing tickets for regular formats between ₹600 and ₹900. IMAX shows are priced in some territories over ₹1000. The premium luxury screens are charging extremely high amounts for recliners. The most expensive ticket is currently priced at the INOX Megaplex in Mumbai’s Borivali, where recliner seats are priced at ₹3100. In Delhi, the recliners at PVR Select City Walk are priced at ₹2400. Interestingly, despite the high prices, most of these shows are already sold out or close to selling out.
The average ticket price of Dhurandhar 2’s original Hindi version is a staggering ₹418. For the DOLBY CINE format, it is ₹759. Both these prices are almost twice as much as regular. The ticket prices are high in the dubbed versions too, with Kannada ( ₹445) and Telugu ( ₹230) also trending higher than usual. The Tamil dub, owing to price cap, has managed to keep the average ticket price at a relatively low ₹166.
Dhurandhar 2 advance booking
Buoyed by high demand and the ticket prices, the advance booking of Dhurandhar 2 has soared to astronomical levels already. The film has sold close to 3 lakh tickets in India eight days ahead of the paid previews, grossing over ₹15 crore domestically. This is already the highest-grossing premiere for a Bollywood film and may well go on to break the pan-India record of ₹25 crore (set by Pawan Kalyan’s OG).
All about Dhurandhar 2
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 brings back Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy in Pakistan. The heavily-anticipated film also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Danish Pandor, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun. Part 1 was a mega success, earning ₹1300 crore worldwide and becoming the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film ever. The sequel is expected to repeat its success.
