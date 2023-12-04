Ram Gopal Varma lauds director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Animal, says the film is mental therapy for film industry

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is having a tremendous run at the box office. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has grossed more than ₹350 crore worldwide in its opening weekend. The film is also receiving polarising responses from critics and audiences alike. Director Ram Gopal Varma has now reacted to the film's record-breaking success at the box office and said the film is doing "mental therapy to film industry." (Also read: Ram Gopal Varma reviews Animal: ‘When Ranbir Kapoor comes back with a machine gun, that moment is a cinematic gem’) Ram Gopal Varma has praised director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

What RGV said

Ram Gopal Varma took to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday evening to react to the success of Animal. He tagged director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and said, ".@imvangasandeep a qualified doctor in physiotherapy is now using Animal to do mental therapy to film industry and hypnotherapy to the audience."

The director had earlier talked about the film in the same platform and said: "After watching Animal, I realised that the difference between @imvangasandeep and other mass commercial directors is that THEY all believe that the audience are far below them , and HE believes that all the audience are exactly like him."

He had also shared a whole review, where he wrote, “There will be massive fights over the content and the character of Ranbir in Animal long after its box office run is over and I truly believe it can also trigger a cultural overhaul due to the way Sandeep has ripped off the clothes of moral hypocrisy with his bare naked honesty. That is because Animal is not merely a film..it is a social statement.”

He also wrote, “I didn’t like the shot of Ranbir asking the girl to lick his shoe but for just that one jump cut from Anil’s last dialogue to the end titles camera zooming out shot showing Ranbir crying like a baby in Shakti Kapoor’s lap, I want to lick both your shoes.”

About Animal

Animal also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna alongside Ranbir. The film stars Ranbir as Ranvijay who learns about an assassination attempt on his father Balbir Singh (played by Anil Kapoor), and then sets out to exact revenge.

