‘I don’t think of the dead’: Ram Gopal Varma on remembering Sridevi on her birth anniversary

Ram Gopal Varma had sparked a massive uproar in 2015 when, in his memoir Guns and Thighs: The Story of My Life, he professed a lifelong obsession with late actor Sridevi. However, in a recent interaction, RGV said he doesn't 'think of dead people at all' and is instead focusing on his next film, Police Company, starring Harshvardhan Rane.

'Don’t think of dead people'

Ram Gopal Varma spoke on remembering Sridevi.

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RGV has contributed a chapter on Sridevi to her biography, The Empress, by Dhiraj U Kumar. While speaking to Variety India about the same, the director even declared his chapter ‘the best’. The book was announced by Priyanka Chopra on Sridevi's birth anniversary on August 13.

During the interaction, when RGV was asked how he marked his favourite star's birth anniversary and whether he remembered her by watching her films, he said, “No! I don’t think of dead people at all. Once they are gone, they are out of my life. I would rather focus on my own life than think of the dead. I am fully into shooting my film ‘Police Company’ with Harshvardhan Rane."

RGV recalled first meeting with Sridevi

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{{^usCountry}} While RGV said that he doesn't think of dead people, he went on to share his memory of meeting Sridevi for the first time at her Chennai home. He said, “I had gone to meet her at her residence in Chennai to sign her. I was sitting in the living room with her mother, while Sridevi just flitted in and out of the room as she was packing to catch a flight. Every time she came into the room, it was like a sudden rush of fresh, invigorating breeze. I want her to come back to earth again. Just once. So that humanity would know she really existed." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While RGV said that he doesn't think of dead people, he went on to share his memory of meeting Sridevi for the first time at her Chennai home. He said, “I had gone to meet her at her residence in Chennai to sign her. I was sitting in the living room with her mother, while Sridevi just flitted in and out of the room as she was packing to catch a flight. Every time she came into the room, it was like a sudden rush of fresh, invigorating breeze. I want her to come back to earth again. Just once. So that humanity would know she really existed." {{/usCountry}}

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For the unversed, RGV directed Sridevi in films like Great Robbery, Govindhaa Govindhaa and Hairaan.

What did RGV write about Sridevi?

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RGV dedicated a chapter to Sridevi in his book Guns and Thighs, which led to considerable controversy. In the chapter, he spoke about his obsession with Sridevi, adding that he “hated" Boney Kapoor for “bringing that angel down from heaven to such an ordinary, humdrum existence."

At the time, he also defended his comments on social media, writing, “Srideviji's fame is not only because of her acting capacity but it's also because of her thundering thighs --top critics of Himmatwala time…If only acting talent is a measure for stardom why wasn't Smita Patil bigger than Srideviji...The thunder thighs made the difference.”