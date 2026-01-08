RGV says he cannot believe Geetu Mohandas shot Yash's Toxic after seeing the teaser: ‘No male director is man enough’

RGV took to his X account to share a picture of Geetu and wrote in the caption, “After seeing the @TheNameIsYash starring trailer of #Toxic I have no doubt that @GeethuMohandas_ is the ultimate symbol of Women Empowerment ..No Male director is Man enough in comparison to this Woman .. I still can’t believe she shot this.”

The teaser of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups was released by the makers on January 8, to coincide with leading star Yash's birthday. The action-packed teaser, which opens with Yash making out with a woman inside a car and then gunning down several men, has divided the internet. Now filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has reacted to the teaser and said director Geetu Mohandas is the ‘ultimate symbol of Women Empowerment.’

About Toxic teaser The teaser began with a funeral scene, followed by visuals of the family hurriedly leaving the cemetery, as a car arrives at the location. The scene cuts to an intimate moment inside the car, after which a man steps out. It is revealed that the character is Raya, who emerges shirtless before slipping into a black overcoat. He is played by Yash, as he smokes a cigarette before brutally brandishing a gun and firing at the funeral scene. Yash is then seen saying, “Daddy’s home”.

Directed by Geethu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups stars Yash in the lead, alongside Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair in key roles. Yash and Geetu co-wrote the film. Marking Yash’s 19th film as a leading actor, the film presents him in a bold gangster avatar and is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19.

Geetu has previously directed Liar's Dice, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Geetanjali Thapa; and Moothon, starring Nivin Pauly and Roshan Mathew.