bollywood

Ram Gopal Varma says Aamir Khan felt 'betrayed' by him after Rangeela: 'I don't have any bad blood, neither does he'

Director Ram Gopal Varma has spoken about the 'misunderstanding' that he had with actor Aamir Khan after he was quoted in an interview as saying that a supporting actor gave a better performance than Aamir in Rangeela.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 09:40 AM IST
Ram Gopal Varma gave Aamir Khan a free hand to experiment with his look in Rangeela (1995), and this is how he looked finally.

Director Ram Gopal Varma has spoken about the different temperaments that him and actor Aamir Khan have, which may have led to a misunderstanding following the success of their film Rangeela in 1995. RGV admitted that Aamir felt 'betrayed' after certain comments made by him were misquoted in the press, and accepted responsibility for them.

In an interview, he said because of a series of misunderstandings, he was quoted in a news report as having said that a 'waiter' delivered a better performance than Aamir. Because there were no mobile phones at the time, Aamir wasn't able to immediately get in touch with him, and proceeded to make his own counter-statement after believing that he was being 'deliberately' avoided. They later met and discussed what had happened.

"Aamir is a very dedicated, passionate, and patient person, which I am not. I am a very impulsive guy," the filmmaker told Bollywood Hungama. He said that they didn't have a 'fallout' but more of a 'misunderstanding'. "I don't have any bad blood, neither does he," RGV added.

The filmmaker said that in an interview, he made a 'technical point' about a certain scene, which he believed was improved by a co-actor's reaction to Aamir's line delivery. He said that this point didn't come across to the interviewer, who ran the story with the headline 'the waiter was better than Aamir', and quoted the director.

RGV said he told Aamir, "The whole world has seen Rangeela, they've loved it. That guy is in half a scene. Me saying the waiter is better than you, in what way do you think is going to make any difference? In fact, it will come on me... But he felt betrayed, and that's my fault completely."

Rangeela, which co-starred Urmila Matondkar and Jackie Shroff, was a major box office success, and was nominated for several awards. The cast and composer AR Rahman reunited for an online chat to celebrate the film's 25th anniversary last year.

