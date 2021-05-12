Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Watch a young Aamir Khan stick posters of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak on auto-rickshaws in vintage video
Aamir Khan and Raj Zutshi sticking Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak posters on autos in Mumbai.
Aamir Khan and Raj Zutshi sticking Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak posters on autos in Mumbai.
bollywood

Watch a young Aamir Khan stick posters of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak on auto-rickshaws in vintage video

An old video of Aamir Khan shows how he would go around Mumbai, sticking posters of his movies on autos.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 03:55 PM IST

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak may not have been Aamir Khan's debut movie but it was the one to launch him to superstardom. Released in 1988, the film starred him alongside Juhi Chawla, and was a modern adaptation of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.

In a vintage video, Aamir and his co-star Raj Zutshi are seen going around Mumbai, sticking posters of the movie on auto-rickshaws. Seen in a blue sleeveless shirt, Aamir is seen stopping the autos on the road and asking the drivers if they could put the posters on the back.

In a voiceover, Aamir says, "Zutshi, me, Mansoor and his sister Nuzhat, we would all get into our cars, get on the road, stop taxis and autos. We would tell them 'Stick these, our film is coming out soon'. Some would agree to it but others would not. They would ask us which film is it? Who is in it? Who is Aamir Khan? I would tell them I am Aamir Khan. We tried a lot that people would get to know about our movie."

Aamir's fans loved seeing a younger version of the actor in the video. "From the beginning only Amir Khan knows the importance of Marketing," wrote a person. "That's a small success starts to becoming huge star," wrote another.

Also read: Taarak Mehta actor Bhavya Gandhi loses father to Covid-19, mother says: 'I wasn't getting any hospital'

In 2018, Aamir had revealed during a media interaction how he was paid just 11,000 for his work in QSQT. "After Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (first commercially hit film), though I had a successful film, did not have money to buy a car. I used to use public transport until I started getting mobbed by people who recognised me in public," he said.

In an interview, Juhi had said that she first met Aamir when he was helping her learn her lines for her Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak audition and that she had no idea he was the 'hero' of the film.

Aamir and Juhi later worked in multiple films together such as Ishq and Hum Hain Raahi Pyar Ke.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
aamir khan qayamat se qayamat tak juhi chawla + 1 more

Related Stories

Ira Khan shared a new Instagram video on her birthday.
Ira Khan shared a new Instagram video on her birthday.
bollywood

Ira Khan talks about suffering a slipped disc at 19, says ‘I cry in the gym’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 04:00 PM IST
  • On her 23rd birthday, Ira Khan shared a video on Instagram, in which she talked about how a slipped disc at the age of 19 left her unable to move the way she used to. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in a still from Andaz Apna Apna
Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in a still from Andaz Apna Apna
bollywood

When Aamir Khan said that he found Salman Khan to be 'rude and inconsiderate'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 07:23 AM IST
  • Aamir Khan and Salman Khan famously didn't get along while shooting their popular comedy film Andaz Apna Apna, but later reconciled after Aamir was going through a low phase in his personal life. Here's how the story unfolded.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.